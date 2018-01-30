Intertrust N.V. share repurchase periodic update (22 – 26 January 2018)

Breaking News
Amsterdam, the Netherlands – 30 January 2018 – Intertrust N.V. (“Intertrust” or “Company”) [Euronext: INTER], a leading global provider of high-value trust, corporate and fund services, today announces that it has repurchased 115,700 ordinary Intertrust shares at an average price of EUR 14.9226 per share in the period from 22 January 2018 up to and including 26 January 2018.

The aggregate consideration for this repurchase was EUR 1.73 million. This repurchase was made as part of the Company’s share repurchase programme, which was announced on 13 November 2017.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme up to and including 26 January 2018 is 1,371,172 shares for a total aggregate consideration of EUR 20.61 million.

Approximately 850,000 shares will be used for employee stock ownership and incentive plans vesting in 2018 and 2019, with the remainder of the repurchased shares to be cancelled (after approval by the general meeting of shareholders). Further details on the share repurchase transactions can be found on the Company’s website.

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

About Intertrust
Intertrust is a leading global provider of high-value trust, corporate and fund services, with approximately 2,500 employees located throughout a network of 39 offices in 28 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle-East. The Company delivers high-quality, tailored services to its clients with a view to building long-term relationships. Intertrust’s business services offering is comprised of corporate services, fund services, capital market services, and private wealth services. Intertrust has leading market positions in selected key geographic markets of its industry, including the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Jersey, and the Cayman Islands. Intertrust works with global law firms and accountancy firms, multi-national corporations, financial institutions, fund managers, high net worth individuals and family offices.

