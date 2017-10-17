Intertrust N.V. shareholders approve appointment of new Board members at Extraordinary General Meeting

Amsterdam – 17 October 2017 – Intertrust N.V. (“Intertrust” or the “Company”) [ticker symbol INTER], a leading global provider of high-value trust, corporate and fund services, today announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) approved all the voting items on the agenda, namely the appointment of Mr H.P. van Asselt as member of the Management Board, subject to regulatory approvals, and the appointment of Mr P.J. Willing and Ms C.E. Lambkin as members of the Supervisory Board. Mr G.M. Murphy stepped down as a member of the Supervisory Board as at the end of this EGM.

These appointments will be for a term of four years.

The minutes of the meeting will be available on our website within three months after the EGM.

