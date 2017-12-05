Breaking News
Home / Top News / Intertrust nominates Stephanie D. Miller as new CEO

Intertrust nominates Stephanie D. Miller as new CEO

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 12 mins ago

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – 5 December 2017 – Intertrust N.V. (“Intertrust” or “Company”) [Euronext: INTER], a leading global provider of high-value trust, corporate and fund services, announces that its Supervisory Board has nominated Stephanie D. Miller as CEO of Intertrust and member of the Management Board, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.

The Supervisory Board of Intertrust is pleased to announce that it has nominated Ms. Miller as CEO and new member of the Management Board. For this appointment, an extraordinary shareholders meeting will be convened for Friday 19 January 2018. Subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, Ms. Miller will be appointed as member of the Management Board and CEO for a period of four years, starting 22 January 2018. Ms. Miller succeeds current member of the Management Board and CEO, David de Buck, who will be available until the annual general meeting of 17 May 2018 to support a smooth transition.

Ms. Miller (US, 49) brings more than 15 years of international experience in financial services, including executive roles in fund and corporate services businesses. Prior to joining Intertrust, she was Senior Vice President and Managing Director at SS&C Technologies, a listed global provider of financial services software and software-enabled services (NASDAQ: SSNC) with 8,200 employees in 85 offices worldwide. She previously held managing director positions at J.P. Morgan’s fund administration business and Citco Fund Services.

“Following a thorough selection process, we are delighted to appoint Stephanie,” said Hélène Vletter-van Dort, Chairperson of the Supervisory Board. “We know her to be an excellent leader with a clear strategic view on our industry, a knowledgeable all-round professional and an inspiring individual. With her extensive experience in the financial services sector across the US, Asia and EMEA, and her strong focus on digitization at SS&C, the Supervisory Board is confident that Stephanie is well positioned to lead Intertrust into the future.”

“Intertrust is a great company with lots of opportunities for future growth and I am excited about the prospect of leading it,” said Ms. Miller. “I look forward to working with the rest of the Management Board, Executive Committee and all the talented people at Intertrust to deliver profitable and sustainable growth for employees and shareholders. My passion as a leader is to ensure the highest quality standards in the industry and a continuous focus on excellent service delivery to our clients.”

For further information
Intertrust N.V.                                                              [email protected]
Marieke Palstra                                                             Tel: +31 20 577 1157
Director of Investor Relations, Marketing & Communications

About Intertrust
Intertrust is a leading global provider of high-value trust, corporate and fund services, with approximately 2,500 employees located throughout a network of 39 offices in 28 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle-East. The Company delivers high-quality, tailored services to its clients with a view to building long-term relationships. Intertrust’s business services offering is comprised of corporate services, fund services, capital market services, and private wealth services. Intertrust has leading market positions in selected key geographic markets of its industry, including the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Jersey, and the Cayman Islands. Intertrust works with global law firms and accountancy firms, multi-national corporations, financial institutions, fund managers, high net worth individuals and family offices.

This press release contains information that qualifies, or may qualify, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d859bc0e-230e-4de9-b584-0e2063f4319b

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.