Intertrust nominates Stephanie D. Miller as new CEO

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – 5 December 2017 – Intertrust N.V. (“Intertrust” or “Company”) [Euronext: INTER], a leading global provider of high-value trust, corporate and fund services, announces that its Supervisory Board has nominated Stephanie D. Miller as CEO of Intertrust and member of the Management Board, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.

The Supervisory Board of Intertrust is pleased to announce that it has nominated Ms. Miller as CEO and new member of the Management Board. For this appointment, an extraordinary shareholders meeting will be convened for Friday 19 January 2018. Subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, Ms. Miller will be appointed as member of the Management Board and CEO for a period of four years, starting 22 January 2018. Ms. Miller succeeds current member of the Management Board and CEO, David de Buck, who will be available until the annual general meeting of 17 May 2018 to support a smooth transition.

Ms. Miller (US, 49) brings more than 15 years of international experience in financial services, including executive roles in fund and corporate services businesses. Prior to joining Intertrust, she was Senior Vice President and Managing Director at SS&C Technologies, a listed global provider of financial services software and software-enabled services (NASDAQ: SSNC) with 8,200 employees in 85 offices worldwide. She previously held managing director positions at J.P. Morgan’s fund administration business and Citco Fund Services.

“Following a thorough selection process, we are delighted to appoint Stephanie,” said Hélène Vletter-van Dort, Chairperson of the Supervisory Board. “We know her to be an excellent leader with a clear strategic view on our industry, a knowledgeable all-round professional and an inspiring individual. With her extensive experience in the financial services sector across the US, Asia and EMEA, and her strong focus on digitization at SS&C, the Supervisory Board is confident that Stephanie is well positioned to lead Intertrust into the future.”

“Intertrust is a great company with lots of opportunities for future growth and I am excited about the prospect of leading it,” said Ms. Miller. “I look forward to working with the rest of the Management Board, Executive Committee and all the talented people at Intertrust to deliver profitable and sustainable growth for employees and shareholders. My passion as a leader is to ensure the highest quality standards in the industry and a continuous focus on excellent service delivery to our clients.”

About Intertrust

Intertrust is a leading global provider of high-value trust, corporate and fund services, with approximately 2,500 employees located throughout a network of 39 offices in 28 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle-East. The Company delivers high-quality, tailored services to its clients with a view to building long-term relationships. Intertrust’s business services offering is comprised of corporate services, fund services, capital market services, and private wealth services. Intertrust has leading market positions in selected key geographic markets of its industry, including the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Jersey, and the Cayman Islands. Intertrust works with global law firms and accountancy firms, multi-national corporations, financial institutions, fund managers, high net worth individuals and family offices.

This press release contains information that qualifies, or may qualify, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

