Growing incidence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease will drive the Interventional Pulmonology Market

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Worldwide revenue from the Interventional Pulmonology Market stands at US$ 1.2 Bn in 2022, with the global market estimated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 4.2% to reach a valuation of US$ 1.9 Bn by the end of 2033.

As assessed by Persistence Market Research, hospitals segment is expected to hold a largest market value of US$ 546.6 Mn by 2023. Overall, interventional pulmonology market sales account for approximately 6.2% revenue share in the global respiratory devices market, which was valued at around US$ 19.5 Bn at the end of 2022.

The Interventional Pulmonology Market is a rapidly growing segment of the healthcare industry. Interventional pulmonology is a type of specialized care that helps to diagnose and treat illnesses related to the lungs. Interventional pulmonologists use minimally invasive techniques, such as endobronchial ultrasound and endoscopic bronchoscopy, to diagnose conditions, identify potential sources of infection, assess functional changes in the lungs, and treat airway obstruction. Interventional pulmonologists also perform medical treatments such as pleurodesis and stent placement in order to improve patient outcomes.

Due to advances in technology and increased availability of specialized services, the Interventional Pulmonology Market is experiencing significant growth. The increasing rate of respiratory diseases across the world has led to an increase in demand for interventional pulmonary services. In addition, there is an increasing trend towards early diagnosis and intervention for lung diseases which requires specialized care from skilled personnel. Furthermore, recent advancements in imaging technologies have led to better diagnostic accuracy when it comes to identifying abnormalities in the lungs and other organs within the body. This has enabled doctors to provide more effective treatments for individuals suffering from respiratory illnesses.

“Increasing Healthcare Spending and Improving Healthcare Infrastructure”

The adoption and use of advanced medical devices in healthcare facilities like hospitals would be supported by improved healthcare infrastructure and increased healthcare expenditures by the relevant public bodies. The need for interventional pulmonology would rise as a result. India, Brazil, and Mexico are examples of emerging economies with high COPD patient populations. Patients with COPD frequently need respiratory assistance. Due to the significant demand for the treatment of respiratory disorders in these countries, interventional pulmonology devices manufacturers have a great opportunity. Growth in patient disposable income and economic development in these emerging economies will help to secure the market’s long-term viability.

Key Companies-

Medtronic Plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Olympus Corporation

FUJIFILM Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Smith’s Group Plc

Cook Medical

Vygon

Clarus Medical LLC

Huger Medical Instrument Co. Ltd

Taewoong Medical Co. Ltd.

Shanghai AoHua Photoelectricity Endoscope Co., Ltd

Karl Storz

Richard Wolf Corporation

PENTAX Medical and more

Interventional Pulmonology Industry Research Segmentation

Product:

Bronchoscopes ( Fiberoptic (flexible) Bronchoscope, Rigid bronchoscope, Endobronchial Ultrasound Bronchoscope (EBUS) ( Convex EBUS, Radial EBUS)

Respiratory Endotherapy Devices ( Aspiration Needles, Biopsy Forceps, Other)

ENB Systems

Pleuroscopes( Semi flexible Pleuroscopes, Rigid Pleuroscopes)

Airway Stents

Bronchial Thermoplasty Systems

Pleural Catheters

Endobronchial Valves

Indication:

Lung Cancer

Asthma

COPD

Foreign Body Extraction

Tracheal and Bronchial Stenosis

Others

End User:

Hospitals

Pulmonology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

