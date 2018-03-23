Intervest Offices & Warehouses publishes the agenda for the general meeting of 25 April 2018

Intervest Offices & Warehouses (“Intervest”) publishes today the convocation and agenda of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders to be hold on 25 April 2018 at 4.30 pm at the registered office in the boardroom of Greenhouse Antwerp, Uitbreidingstraat 66, 2600 Berchem.
The agenda of the ordinary general meeting comprises several mandatory items, among others, the approval of the annual accounts and the annual report of financial year 2017 and the dividend declaration of financial year 2017.
Beside, Intervest proposes the reappointment of the current non-independent administrator, Johan Buijs. The approval and if necessary the ratification of the stipulations regarding the change of control of bank financings are also on the agenda.
The complete agenda and all related documents for the general meeting are available on www.intervest.be, under www.intervest.be/en/general-meetings.
The annual report 2017 is also available on the website under www.intervest.be/en/annual-reports.
