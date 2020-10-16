inTEST Corporation Announces Availability of 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Breaking News
MT. LAUREL, N.J., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications, today announced that the company will release financial results for the 2020 third quarter on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 before the market open.

2020 Third Quarter Conference Call Details
inTEST management will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time. The conference call will address the Company’s 2020 third quarter financial results, and management’s current expectations and views of the industry. The call may also include discussion of strategic, operating, product initiatives or developments, or other matters relating to the Company’s current or future performance. To access the live conference call, please dial (323) 794-2598 or (800) 458-4121. The Passcode for the conference call is 1878028. Please reference the inTEST 2020 Q3 Financial Results Conference Call.

2020 Third Quarter Live Webcast Details
inTEST Corporation will provide a webcast in conjunction with the conference call. To access the live webcast, please visit inTEST’s website www.intest.com under the “Investors” section.

2020 Third Quarter Replay Details (Webcast)
A replay of the webcast will be available on inTEST’s website for one year following the live broadcast. To access the webcast replay, please visit inTEST’s website www.intest.com under the “Investors” section.

Submit Questions
In advance of the conference call, and for those investors accessing the webcast, inTEST Corporation welcomes individual investors to submit their questions via email to [email protected]

About inTEST Corporation
inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, we solve difficult thermal, mechanical and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. Our strategy uses these strengths to grow and increase shareholder value by maximizing our businesses and by identifying, acquiring and optimizing complementary businesses. For more information visit www.intest.com.

CONTACT: Contacts
inTEST Corporation
Hugh T. Regan, Jr.
Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (856) 505-8999

Investors:
Laura Guerrant-Oiye, Principal
Guerrant Associates
[email protected]
Tel: (808) 960-2642

