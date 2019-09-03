inTEST to Participate in Investor Conferences

Breaking News
MANSFIELD, Mass., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:  (i) Dougherty & Company 2019 Institutional Investor Conference and (ii) Lake Street Capital Markets 2019 Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference.  Both conferences consist solely of one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.

James Pelrin, President & CEO, and Hugh Regan, Jr., Chief Financial Officer, will be participating on behalf of the Company.  The presentation materials utilized during the conferences will be available on the Investor Relations section of inTEST’s website at www.intest.com.

Dougherty & Company 2019 Institutional Investor Conference / September 5, 2019 / Minneapolis, MN
Management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the Dougherty & Company Institutional Investor Conference, to be held on September 5th at the Millennium Hotel in Minneapolis, MN.

For those interested in attending the conference, please contact your Dougherty & Company representative.

Lake Street Capital Markets 2019 Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference / September 12, 2019 / NYC, NY
Management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lake Street Capital Markets 2019 Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference, to be held on September 12th at the Parker Hotel in New York City.

For those interested in attending the conference, please contact your Lake Street Capital Markets representative.

About inTEST Corporation
inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications.  Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, we solve difficult thermal, mechanical and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits.  Our strategy uses these strengths to grow and increase shareholder value by maximizing our businesses and by identifying, acquiring and optimizing complementary businesses.  For more information visit www.intest.com.

CONTACT: Contacts
inTEST Corporation
Hugh T. Regan, Jr.
Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer
Tel: 856-505-8999

Investors:
Laura Guerrant-Oiye, Principal
Guerrant Associates
[email protected]
Tel: (808) 960-2642
