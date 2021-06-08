inTEST to Participate in the 13th Annual Virtual CEO Investor Summit 2021

Breaking News
MT. LAUREL, N.J. , June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets, including automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, medical, semiconductor and telecommunications, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the 13th Annual Virtual CEO Summit, taking place June 15, 2021. The presentation materials utilized during the conference will be available on the Investor Relations section of inTEST’s website at www.intest.com.

13th Annual Virtual CEO Investor Summit / June 15, 2021
inTEST management will meet with investors in group meetings during the Summit.

The CEO Summit is hosted by executive management from participating companies and will feature a virtual “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings, each 40 minutes in duration. Each company will be available for up to six meeting slots during the conference, while investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with 11 of the participating management teams from 9:00 a.m. until 5:15p.m. EDT on June 15th.

The 14 management teams collectively hosting the 13th Annual Virtual CEO Summit 2021 currently include:
ACM Research (ACMR), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), Brooks Automation (BRKS), Cohu (COHU), Everspin Technologies (MRAM), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), inTEST Corporation (INTT), Intevac (IVAC), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), POET Technologies (POETF) and Veeco Instruments (VECO).

The Virtual CEO Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Advance registration and company meeting selection is required. Last day for registration is June 10, 2021.

For more information on the Virtual CEO Summit, please email Laura Guerrant-Oiye.

About inTEST Corporation
inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, medical, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, we solve difficult thermal, mechanical and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. Our strategy uses these strengths to grow and increase stockholder value by maximizing our businesses and by identifying, acquiring and optimizing complementary businesses.

For more information visit www.intest.com.

CONTACT: Contacts
inTEST Corporation
Hugh T. Regan, Jr.
Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer
Tel: 856-505-8999

Investors:
Laura Guerrant-Oiye, Principal
Guerrant Associates
[email protected]
Tel: (808) 960-2642

