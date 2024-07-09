Intetics Unveils AI-Enabled Software Development Life Cycle: Revolutionizing Efficiency and Quality

NAPLES, Fla., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intetics Inc., a leading global technology company, is thrilled to announce the release of its latest white paper, “AI-Enabled Software Development Life Cycle.” This comprehensive research highlights the transformative impact of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) on software development, showcasing significant improvements in efficiency and product quality across various stages of the development life cycle.

Key Insights and Findings

The white paper delves into the practical application of GenAI in Intetics’s projects, demonstrating its ability to automate a wide range of tasks from requirements analysis to system scaling. The research reveals:

Planning and Analysis : AI tools can reduce time spent on planning tasks by 30%-40%, enhancing productivity and creativity.

: AI tools can reduce time spent on planning tasks by 30%-40%, enhancing productivity and creativity. Solution Design : AI-driven solutions improve efficiency in architectural and technical design tasks by 10%-20%.

: AI-driven solutions improve efficiency in architectural and technical design tasks by 10%-20%. Implementation (Code Writing) : Depending on the task, AI can boost software engineers’ productivity by 5%-60%.

: Depending on the task, AI can boost software engineers’ productivity by 5%-60%. Testing : AI-based testing enhances test coverage and efficiency by up to 40%, ensuring higher product quality.

: AI-based testing enhances test coverage and efficiency by up to 40%, ensuring higher product quality. Deployment and Maintenance: AI refines deployment methodologies, increasing efficiency by up to 15%.

Real-Life Experiment

To validate these findings, Intetics conducted a three-month experiment involving a team of full-stack developers, an automation quality assurance engineer, a business analyst, a UI/UX designer, and a project manager. The team utilized AI-powered assistants to measure efficiency gains across various tasks. The results showed that AI-driven tools could significantly reduce feature release cycles and enhance overall productivity, with efficiency gains ranging from 5% to 50%.

Transforming Software Development

The white paper underscores the potential of AI to revolutionize software development, making processes faster, more efficient, and cost-effective. By integrating GenAI into their workflows, IT companies can minimize human errors, cut costs, and deliver robust solutions more quickly.

Download the Full Report

Intetics invites industry professionals, potential clients, and stakeholders to explore the full insights and benefits detailed in the white paper. The document is available for free download, providing valuable guidance for leveraging AI in software development.

Intetics Inc. is a global technology company specializing in custom software application development, distributed professional teams, software product quality assessment, and “all-things-digital” solutions. With over 25 years of experience, Intetics helps businesses transform their operations through innovative technology and expert services.

