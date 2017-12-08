INTL FCStone Inc. Announces Date for 2017 Fiscal Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INTL FCStone Inc. (Nasdaq:INTL) today announced that it will release its fiscal 2017 fourth quarter results after the market close on Wednesday, December 13, 2017. Management will host a conference call on Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. ET to review the Company’s 2017 fiscal fourth quarter results.

A live web cast of the conference call as well as additional information to review during the call will be made available in PDF form at http://www.intlfcstone.com. Participants can also access the call by dialing 1-844-466-4112 (within the United States and Canada), or 1-408-337-0136 (international callers) approximately ten minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the call will be available at http://www.intlfcstone.com approximately two hours after the call has ended and will be available through December 21, 2017. To access the replay, dial 1-855-859-2056 (within the United States and Canada), or 1-404-537-3406 (international callers) and enter the replay passcode 6298765.

About INTL FCStone Inc.

INTL FCStone Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of execution, risk management and advisory services, market intelligence, and clearing services across asset classes and markets around the world.

Serving more than 20,000 customers in 130 countries on five continents, the company provides products and services across five market segments: commercial hedging, global payments, securities, physical commodities, and clearing and execution services. Our customers include the producers, processors and end users of virtually every major traded commodity, as well as asset managers, introducing broker-dealers, insurance companies, brokers, institutional and retail investors, commercial and investment banks, and governmental, non-governmental and charitable organizations. A Fortune 500 company headquartered in New York City, the company is listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “INTL”.

Further information on INTL is available at www.intlfcstone.com.

CONTACT: INTL FCStone Inc.

Investor Inquiries:

Bruce Fields

1-866-522-7188

[email protected]