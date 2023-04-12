InTown Suites offers convenient personal shopping and delivery to its extended stay guests.

Atlanta, GA, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InTown Suites has expanded its partnership with Shipt to offer same-day delivery of groceries and household essentials to extended stay guests. The partnership was originally created in 2019 with the launch of eight properties and now extends to all 196 extended stay hotels. This continued collaboration provides guests the ability to conveniently order thousands of essential items right to their door, in as soon as one hour.

Over the past few years, InTown Suites has undergone an extensive renovation program, improving property exteriors, lobbies, and corridors, while also adding new premium suites nationwide. These fully renovated suites feel like a furnished apartment with all the comforts of home. Each suite includes a brand new kitchen equipped with a full-size refrigerator, two burner stovetop, and microwave, giving guests the convenience of cooking meals right from their suite. Stylish new furniture and upgraded bedding also create a comfortable environment for long-term stays, while extra storage areas provide space for the whole family. Plus, high-speed internet and large HDTV with expanded premium channels allow guests to stay connected and relax during their stay.

Shipt makes filling up the full-size refrigerator easy with a free two-week membership for extended stay guests at InTown and Uptown Suites. Guests simply select their items from favorite local stores, note any preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window, and pay for the order – all from the comfort of their suite – or anywhere else. Shipt’s app and website offer access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, and office and pet supplies. Shipt utilizes a network of personal shoppers to ensure fast, simple, and convenient delivery in as soon as one hour.

About InTown Suites & Uptown Suites:

With 188 locations in 22 states, InTown Suites is one of America’s largest wholly owned economy extended stay brands. InTown Suites has been providing outstanding value to guests for decades, always delivering an exceptional experience. Uptown Suites is the newest way to extended stay with eight properties across the country. All suites are designed for extended weekly, monthly, or even longer stays and include in-room kitchens with a full-size refrigerator, two-burner stovetop, and microwave. Additional information can be found at www.intownsuites.com and www.uptownsuites.com. Both brands are trademarks of Sleep Specialty Management and InTown Suites Management.

About Shipt:

Through easy-to-use technology and a network of workers who love to go above and beyond, Shipt connects personal shopping and delivery to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt’s app and website offer consumers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt also helps power deliveries for retailers on orders placed on their own websites by leveraging Shipt Driven, a delivery-only last-mile offering. Shoppers and drivers on the Shipt platform are known for reliability and going above and beyond, including communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions.

Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt’s Newsroom.

