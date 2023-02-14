NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITCI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced it will host a conference call and live webcast discussion at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, to provide a corporate update and discuss details of the Company’s financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

To attend the live conference call by phone please use this registration link. All participants must use the link to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call.

The live and archived webcast can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.intracellulartherapies.com. Please log in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the event to register and to download and install any necessary software.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allows us to understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases. For more information, please visit www.intracellulartherapies.com.

