Technological innovations and a growing preference for intracranial stents in the treatment of intracranial stenosis and stroke management, the intracranial stents market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global intracranial stents market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 3.4 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the demand for intracranial stents is expected to close at US$ 2.3 billion.

The rising prevalence of conditions such as aneurysms, strokes, and intracranial stenosis worldwide is a significant driver for the market. As the population ages and lifestyle factors contribute to these conditions, the demand for intracranial stents as a treatment option is growing.

The growing elderly population, along with an increase in chronic neurological diseases and heightened investment in research and development for stroke and chronic neurological disease management, are driving the demand for intracranial stents. There is a growing preference for minimally invasive treatments among patients and healthcare providers due to their reduced risks, shorter recovery times, and improved quality of life.

Intracranial stents offer a minimally invasive alternative to traditional surgical interventions for cerebrovascular diseases, driving their adoption and market growth. Stenting, known for its minimally invasive nature, eliminates the need for large, open incisions in the body. Intracranial stents provide numerous advantages, including shortened recovery periods, decreased risk of complications, and reduced hospitalization durations.

Increasing awareness about cerebrovascular diseases and the availability of minimally invasive treatment options, including intracranial stenting, are contributing to market growth. Increased awareness among patients and healthcare professionals about the benefits of intracranial stents is driving demand for these devices.

Improvements in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies, are expanding access to advanced medical treatments, including intracranial stenting. This is driving market growth by increasing the pool of patients eligible for intracranial stent procedures.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the intracranial stents market was valued at US$ 2.2 billion.

Based on product type, the self-expanding stent segment is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the hospitals segment is expected to account for high revenue in the market.

Intracranial Stents Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Ongoing innovation in stent design, materials, and delivery systems is enhancing the safety, efficacy, and biocompatibility of intracranial stents. Advanced technologies such as 3D printing, bioresorbable materials, and drug-eluting stents are driving market growth and expanding treatment options for patients.

The intracranial stents industry is significantly influenced by rapid innovations in self-expanding stents and enhancements in stent flexibility. These advancements have led to major evolutions in intracranial stent designs over the years.

Growing trend towards personalized treatment approaches in healthcare, including the use of intracranial stents tailored to individual patient characteristics and disease profiles.

Evolving regulatory landscapes, particularly regarding medical device approvals and reimbursement policies, impact market dynamics and market entry strategies for manufacturers.

Intracranial Stents Market – Regional Analysis

The North American market for intracranial stents is characterized by advanced healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies, and high levels of awareness about neurological disorders. Technological advancements and significant investments in research and development contribute to market growth in this region.

The Asia Pacific region presents immense growth opportunities for the intracranial stents market due to rapid urbanization, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising disposable incomes. Growing awareness about minimally invasive treatment options and increasing healthcare expenditures contribute to market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers are pioneering cutting-edge stent designs tailored for the treatment of intracranial aneurysms. They are embracing regenerative technologies to craft stents that seamlessly integrate with the body’s tissues, ensuring optimal biocompatibility. Market players regularly introduce new intracranial stent products to address evolving customer needs and market demands.

Penumbra, Inc.

Medtronic

Stryker Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Cook Medical

Product Portfolio

Penumbra Inc. is focused on developing innovative therapies for neurovascular and other medical conditions. They offer a range of products for neurovascular interventions, including intracranial stents, thrombectomy devices, and embolization coils.

Medtronic develops and manufactures a wide range of medical devices, including those for neurovascular interventions. Their portfolio includes intracranial stents, embolization coils, flow diversion devices, and other neurovascular products.

Intracranial Stents Market – Key Segments

Product Type

Self-expanding Stents

Balloon Expanding Stents

Stent-assisted Coil Embolization

Disease Indication

Intracranial Stenosis

Brain Aneurysm

End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

