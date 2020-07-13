Intrado Appoints Eula Adams to Board of Directors

Breaking News
OMAHA, Neb., July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced that Eula Adams has been elected to its board of directors.

Mr. Adams is CEO of Neuromonics, Inc., a medical device company providing standalone and cloud based software and hardware solutions for the treatment of tinnitus. He joined Neuromonics after serving as President and COO of Xcore Corporation, a computer hardware design, assembly, and distribution company. He has an extensive background in executive leadership of large, diverse organizations including positions that have included Chief Operating Officer of Pay By Touch and Western Union, and president of numerous divisions of First Data, now part of Fiserv.

“Eula has a strong background in technology, operations, and finance, as well as a proven track record in driving business growth. He is a highly valuable addition to Intrado and our board,” said Intrado President and CEO, John Shlonsky.

Mr. Adams earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Morris Brown College and an MBA from Harvard Business School. He is a Certified Public Accountant.

Mr. Adams currently serves on the boards of Volunteers of America, CareerWise Colorado, the Transportation Commission of Colorado, and Harvest Health & Recreation.

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging and actionable – turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

