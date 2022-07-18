Intrado Appoints Nimesh Davé as President of Notified

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

ISLANDIA, N.Y., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced that Nimesh Davé is joining its executive management team as president of the Company’s Notified business segment.

Mr. Davé has a successful history of leading technology and cloud-based businesses, most recently as President, Global Cloud, a multi-billion dollar worldwide, virtual business division within Ingram Micro Corporation, a global leader in technology and supply chain services. Prior to that, Mr. Davé spent two decades as a leader within Tech Data Corporation, working in Barcelona, Paris, Munich, Toronto, Tampa, and Sao Paolo. During this time, he drove improved operations, established a new line of business, led major ERP implementations, and redesigned the European sales, procurement, and marketing organizations, while effectively integrating 25 acquisitions into the business.

“We are excited to welcome Nimesh to the Intrado leadership team. His proven ability to use technology to lead large-scale transformation initiatives and drive business growth will greatly benefit the Notified organization,” said John Shlonsky, Chief Executive Officer and President. “Nimesh joins Notified during a time of significant opportunity, given the recent launch of our Event Cloud platform which provides new functionality and expanded offerings, and delivers flexible, affordable solutions to support meetings and events of any size in any format.”

Ben Chodor, current President of Notified, was instrumental in building Notified’s market-leading business. He has announced his intention to step down from his position but will remain on the Notified Advisory Board.

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable – turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

