Breaking News
Home / Top News / Intrado Introduces Notified, the First End-to-End Workflow Automation Platform for Public Relations and Marketing Professionals

Intrado Introduces Notified, the First End-to-End Workflow Automation Platform for Public Relations and Marketing Professionals

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Newest offering from Intrado Digital Media combines media monitoring, GlobeNewswire press release distribution, an AI-powered media database, newsroom technology, and 360-degree measurement to help customers drive greater efficiency and results

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intrado, a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced the North American launch of Notified, the first end-to-end workflow automation platform for the communications industry. Notified joins powerful media monitoring and analytics capabilities with GlobeNewswire’s comprehensive press release distribution and an AI-powered, global media database. Combined with technology to build and update dynamic company newsrooms and robust reporting, Notified is a single platform for public relations and marketing professionals to work more strategically and effectively.

“The public relations industry is undergoing rapid transformation and the available technology hasn’t kept pace,” said Ben Chodor, President of Intrado Digital Media. “Traditional PR technology is extremely siloed, requiring communications professionals to log in and out of multiple platforms to build, execute, and report on campaign efforts. Notified is a single solution for analyzing data, streamlining workflow, and measuring ROI―representing meaningful innovation for global PR agencies and brands.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Notified delivers all of the following features in a single platform:

  • Instant view of media exposure across global news outlets (online, blogs and print); tap into millions of social media conversations from more than 150 countries.
  • Discover relevant journalists and brand influencers in real time. AI-powered recommendations provide optimal engagement and outreach strategies.
  • Distribute multimedia press releases via GlobeNewswire; create and update dynamic company newsrooms.
  • Create, publish and measure earned and owned media – together with user-generated content – within the same platform. Smartphone app enables instant, actionable alerts.
  • Access unlimited, custom measurement dashboards and one-click reporting templates to tie campaign performance to business results.

Launched in Sweden in 2010, Notified helps customers reduce spend on PR tools while increasing views to company newsrooms and deepening engagement with media and influencers. Notified was acquired by Intrado (formerly West) in April 2019.

Interactive demonstrations of Notified will be available to attendees of the PRSA 2019 International Conference in San Diego on October 20-22 at booth #14.

Intrado Digital Media continues to advance the way brands engage with their employees, customers, investors and the media. Notified is part of the Unison application suite, Intrado’s fully integrated digital media software platform for the communications industry.

About Intrado

Intrado, formerly West, is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging and actionable – turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

Contact

Dave Pleiss
Investor and Public Relations
[email protected]
402.716.6578

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.