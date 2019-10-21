Intrado Introduces Notified, the First End-to-End Workflow Automation Platform for Public Relations and Marketing Professionals

Newest offering from Intrado Digital Media combines media monitoring, GlobeNewswire press release distribution, an AI-powered media database, newsroom technology, and 360-degree measurement to help customers drive greater efficiency and results

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intrado , a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced the North American launch of Notified , the first end-to-end workflow automation platform for the communications industry. Notified joins powerful media monitoring and analytics capabilities with GlobeNewswire’s comprehensive press release distribution and an AI-powered, global media database. Combined with technology to build and update dynamic company newsrooms and robust reporting, Notified is a single platform for public relations and marketing professionals to work more strategically and effectively.

“The public relations industry is undergoing rapid transformation and the available technology hasn’t kept pace,” said Ben Chodor, President of Intrado Digital Media. “Traditional PR technology is extremely siloed, requiring communications professionals to log in and out of multiple platforms to build, execute, and report on campaign efforts. Notified is a single solution for analyzing data, streamlining workflow, and measuring ROI―representing meaningful innovation for global PR agencies and brands.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Notified delivers all of the following features in a single platform:

Instant view of media exposure across global news outlets (online, blogs and print); tap into millions of social media conversations from more than 150 countries.

Discover relevant journalists and brand influencers in real time. AI-powered recommendations provide optimal engagement and outreach strategies.

Distribute multimedia press releases via GlobeNewswire; create and update dynamic company newsrooms.

Create, publish and measure earned and owned media – together with user-generated content – within the same platform. Smartphone app enables instant, actionable alerts.

Access unlimited, custom measurement dashboards and one-click reporting templates to tie campaign performance to business results.

Launched in Sweden in 2010, Notified helps customers reduce spend on PR tools while increasing views to company newsrooms and deepening engagement with media and influencers. Notified was acquired by Intrado (formerly West) in April 2019.

Interactive demonstrations of Notified will be available to attendees of the PRSA 2019 International Conference in San Diego on October 20-22 at booth #14.

Intrado Digital Media continues to advance the way brands engage with their employees, customers, investors and the media. Notified is part of the Unison application suite, Intrado’s fully integrated digital media software platform for the communications industry.

