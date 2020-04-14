Intrado Life & Safety Launches E911 Solution for Microsoft Teams

Jointly Developed and Tested with Microsoft to Provide an End-to-End Emergency Strategy that Helps Keep Everyone in the Enterprise Safe

OMAHA, Neb., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced the release of its Enhanced 911 (E911) solution for Microsoft Teams with Direct Routing, which enables enterprises to route and deliver 911 calls and dispatchable location information to the appropriate emergency assistance center.

The E911 solution supports all users, whether on-premises or remote, to help organizations meet E911 federal and state regulations , while avoiding liability risks. Intrado’s E911 solution for Teams is a plug and play product that benefits from Microsoft’s new Dynamic E911 feature, allowing enterprises to automatically locate Teams clients and provide granular, dispatchable location information with a 911 call.

With the Federal Communications Commission’s recent adoption of dispatchable location rules , and as a result of Section 506 of RAY BAUM’S Act, enterprises are assessing and augmenting their E911 capabilities to ensure compliance with these new regulatory obligations. Teams’ new location tracking feature, coupled with Intrado’s E911 solution, is an end-to-end emergency strategy that helps organizations meet these regulations, and keeps everyone in the enterprise safe.

Intrado’s E911 Solution for Microsoft Teams with Direct Routing offers the following set of capabilities for a simple, yet robust, enterprise 911 strategy:

No manual provisioning

Location information extracted during the 911 call and delivered to the appropriate Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP)

Compatible with all Microsoft certified Session Border Controllers (SBCs) for Teams with Direct Routing

No additional software or hardware required

911 calls without a location are routed to Intrado’s U.S.-based Emergency Call Relay Center (ECRC)

Enhanced security notification features available when deployed with Intrado’s Emergency Gateway (EGW), which include on-screen alerts and multi-party emergency bridging

“Enterprise communications are no longer centered on voice/phone services alone. I’m excited that Intrado is partnering with innovative and fast-growing unified communications technologies like Microsoft Teams to simplify critical connections to first responders. As business communication tools evolve, customers choose Intrado for our proven ability to connect their users to over 6,000 emergency communication centers in North America, regardless of the technology they use,” said Jeff Robertson, President of Intrado Life & Safety. “We do this by working in close collaboration with leading unified communications providers like Microsoft.”

Intrado’s E911 solution for Teams was tested first-hand with enterprises who participated in Microsoft’s Technology Adoption Programs (TAP) before Dynamic E911’s general availability. Intrado, a Microsoft Partner, is also listed as an E911 provider with multiple solutions validated with Microsoft certified SBCs.

“Intrado has worked with Microsoft to provide dynamic location services for U.S. voice customers over the past 10 years. Time matters, so we depend upon Intrado to provide the reliable network for emergency services to locate and respond to users,” explains Paul Cannon, Senior Product Marketing Manager for Microsoft Teams.

To learn more about Intrado’s E911 offerings for Microsoft Teams, please visit Intrado’s E911 Solutions for Microsoft Teams’ web page .

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging and actionable – turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com .

