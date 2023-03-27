LONGMONT, Colo., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intrado Life & Safety (“Intrado”), a trusted provider of software systems and services to the public safety community worldwide, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new brand identity, which includes a refreshed logo and website. The rebranding effort was undertaken to better align the company’s visual identity with its mission, values, and future growth plans.

“Our rebranding signifies a pivotal milestone for Intrado as we continue to progress and innovate. This transformation captures our firm commitment to providing groundbreaking, reliable, and lifesaving solutions that truly serve the needs of those we aim to help. It’s essential that the evolution of our visual identity embodies our unwavering vision and pursuit of innovation and excellence,” said Jeff Robertson, CEO at Intrado.

“Driven by our dedication to developing solutions that empower first responders to save lives, our approach is centered around the people we serve, and we strive to make a meaningful impact through our technology. We’re confident that our new brand identity will help us to better connect with our clients and partners, and to continue to grow and thrive in our industry,” added Nate Brogan, COO at Intrado. “We’re excited to share our new look with the world and to continue to build on our reputation as a trusted and innovative leader in the public safety industry.”

For more information about Intrado and to see our new brand, please visit www.intrado.com.

About Intrado

Intrado is a global leader in public safety, providing software systems and services to the public safety community worldwide. With over forty years of experience in enabling emergency communications, Intrado delivers market-leading solutions that connect those in need with those who can best help them. Intrado’s technology-driven solutions are designed to be robust, resilient, intuitive, and insightful, ensuring that emergency responders can quickly and effectively provide assistance when it is needed most. Intrado’s mission is to save lives by improving public safety outcomes. For more information, visit www.intrado.com.

