The increase in musculoskeletal disorders necessitating fixation procedures and increase in musculoskeletal diseases such osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, and fractures is what is driving the market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With an initial valuation of US$ 820 million in 2022, the global intramedullary nails market is set to expand at a 5.6% CAGR between 2022 and 2031, reaching a substantial US$ 1.3 billion market size by 2031.

Patients’ awareness of medical technology advancements and the demand for less invasive treatments and implants are both expected to rise. Minimally invasive techniques result in early patient recovery and do not necessitate prolonged hospitalization.

Over the past several years, improvements in intramedullary nail fixation technology have enhanced the biomechanical characteristics of the fixation constructions that are now on the market. The foot and ankle surgeon now has more tools at their disposal for executing tibiotalocalcaneal arthrodesis thanks to nails that are intended to induce compression throughout the arthrodesis site.

The global intramedullary nail market is expected to be driven by rising rates of accidents and sports injuries as well as degenerative bone disorders. In the near future, it is projected that technological developments in trauma fixation devices would grow the global market.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 820 Mn Estimated Value US$ 1.2 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 5.0% Forecast Period 2020-2030 No. of Pages 243 Pages Market Segmentation Type, Material, Application, End User Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Companies Covered Stryker,B. Braun Melsungen AG,Zimmer Biomet,Smith+Nephew,Johnson & Johnson,Orthopaedic Implant Company,Orthofix Holdings, Inc.,Wright Medical Group N.V.,Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions,Aysam Ortopedi & Tibbi Cihazlar,MEDIN, a.s.,GPC Medical USA, Inc.

Key Findings of Market Report

Biodegradable intramedullary nails do not require removal surgery, minimizing patient suffering and healthcare expenses. Businesses are investing in the development of nails made of biodegradable substances, such as magnesium alloys.

Patients are increasingly favoring minimally invasive intramedullary nail fixing utilizing fewer incisions. The development of less invasive intramedullary nailing procedures is the attention of key players.

Growing healthcare infrastructure, increased disposable income, and greater awareness in developing nations like APAC as well as Latin America provide considerable prospects.

Better results are guaranteed by personalized IM nails created utilizing 3D printing technology and depending on the patient’s anatomy. More businesses are making investments in 3D-printed, personalized implants.

Market Trends for Intramedullary Nails

Precision nail insertion is made possible by robotic-arm aided intramedullary nail implantation, which also shortens surgical duration as well as radiation exposure. Healthcare establishments are increasingly using robotic surgery.

Nails for intramedullary lengthening provide controlled, progressive limb lengthening without the need of external frames. They are increasingly being used to treat youngsters with low stature and limb abnormalities.

Real-time fracture reduction monitoring is made possible by the incorporation of navigation technology into intramedullary nailing operations, which also decreases intraoperative imaging along with radiation exposure.

Leading manufacturers are making it simple for healthcare organizations to get intramedullary nails by selling them through online marketplaces. This is especially advantageous for remote facilities.

Intramedullary Nails Regional Market Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the Intramedullary Nails market in different regions. These are:

The substantial market share held by North America is largely attributable to the region’s developed healthcare infrastructure, significant healthcare spending per capita, as well as rapid rise in the elderly population.

High per capita healthcare spending in the Asia Pacific region is a result of the region’s large population base, rising prevalence of orthopedic disorders, and the expanding economies of China, India, and other Southeast Asian nations. In Asia Pacific, this is projected to boost the market for intramedullary nails.

Global Intramedullary Nails Market: Key Players

The following companies are well-known participants in the global Intramedullary Nails market:

Stryker

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Zimmer Biomet

Smith+Nephew

Johnson & Johnson

Orthopaedic Implant Company

Orthofix Holdings, Inc.

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions

Aysam Ortopedi & Tibbi Cihazlar

MEDIN, a.s.

GPC Medical USA, Inc.

Developments by the key players in the global market for Intramedullary Nails are:

Market Player Year Key Developments WishBone Medical 2022 WishBone Medical introduced IM nail systems for children such as the WishBone 3.5mm Pediatric Cannulated IM Nail System. Orthofix Medical 2022 The FITBONE intramedullary lengthening system from Orthofix Medical was introduced and enables progressive limb lengthening without the need of external frames. Extremity Medical 2022 Extremity Medical introduced the Phantom Intramedullary Suprapatellar Nail for tibia fracture treatment.

The suprapatellar entrance site helps prevent knee injury.

Global Intramedullary Nails Market Segmentation

Type

Long Gamma Nail (LGN)

Trochanteric Femoral Nail (TFN)

Intertroch/Subtroch Nail (ITST)

Others

Material

Titanium

Stainless Steel

Application

Femoral Fracture

Tibial Fracture

Others

End User

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty/ Orthopedic Clinics

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

