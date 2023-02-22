Intravenous Solution Market Revenue through Total Parenteral Nutrition to Grow at a CAGR of over 11% in Next 10 Years, States Persistence Market Research

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Intravenous Solutions Market was valued at US$ 10.9 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 33.6 Billion by 2032, finds Persistence Market Research in a recent market survey. As per the findings of the report, it is projected that revenue through the Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) segment in the Intravenous Solution Market will grow at 11.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Less than 1% of patients who get Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) have side effects, which serve to maintain appropriate nutrition in the body and treat malnutrition. As a result, it is widely used and holds the majority of the market share.

Due to its growing significance in the treatment of chronic inflammatory bowel illnesses including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, which affect over 1.6 Million people in the United States each year, the market is further projected to grow.

The United States will hold the largest share of the market throughout the Analysis Period

In terms of revenue share, the United States is the largest intravenous solutions market globally. Over 50% of the IV solutions used in hospitals across the country are provided by Baxter, which is a key market participant. The lack of intravenous (IV) pharmaceuticals in the country is still a result of influenza seasons, which underlines the demand for such medications in the country.

More than 3.5 Million preterm births per year, or 24% of all preterm births worldwide, occur in China and India. Poor growth and diseases are more common in premature new-borns. In order to ensure that preterm infants receive adequate energy and amino acids, early parenteral nutrition is crucial. It is therefore projected that it will contribute significantly to the Asia Pacific intravenous (IV) solutions market’s revenue in the years to come.

Intravenous Solution providers are setting up joint ventures and acquiring specialized sister companies, and aiming to get FDA approval for their products. The key companies operating in the Intravenous Solutions Market include Fresenius Kabi, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Terumo Corporation, Baxter International Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, ICU Medical, Inc, Grifols, S.A., Amanta Healthcare, Axa Parenterals Ltd, and Salius Pharma Private Limited, Vifor Pharma Management Ltd, JW Life Science, Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc., Hospira, Terumo Corporation.

Some of the recent developments by key providers of the Intravenous Solutions Market are as follows:

In May 2022, Ivenix, Inc. announced that it is fully acquired by Fresenius Kabi, creating a market-leading infusion treatment service in the United States. Infusion devices and intravenous fluids from Fresenius Kabi will be combined with industry-leading technology and software from Ivenix to produce a full and innovative lineup of premium goods. This creates a solid, quick foundation for long-term growth in the high-value MedTech sector.

In February 2022, the new IV saline solution production facility owned by B. Braun Medical in Florida, USA, has been given the go-ahead by the US FDA.

In September 2021, B. Braun Medical Inc announced the introduction of CARESAFE IV Administration Sets with an Optional AirStop component.

More Insights Available

PMR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Intravenous Solutions Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in the Intravenous Solutions Market

by Type (Total Parenteral Nutrition, Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition),

(Total Parenteral Nutrition, Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition), By Nutrients (Carbohydrates, Single Dose Amino Acid Solution, Vitamins & Minerals, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion, and Other Nutrients),

(Carbohydrates, Single Dose Amino Acid Solution, Vitamins & Minerals, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion, and Other Nutrients), across five regions (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America).

