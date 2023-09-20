Denver, CO, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intrepid Potash, Inc. (“Intrepid”) (NYSE:IPI) has made a new presentation available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.intrepidpotash.com. The presentation is titled “Overview of Intrepid’s Potash Operations.”

About Intrepid

Intrepid is a diversified mineral company that delivers potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed and the oil and gas industry. Intrepid is the only U.S. producer of muriate of potash, which is applied as an essential nutrient for healthy crop development, utilized in several industrial applications and used as an ingredient in animal feed. In addition, Intrepid produces a specialty fertilizer, Trio®, which delivers three key nutrients, potassium, magnesium, and sulfate, in a single particle. Intrepid also provides water, magnesium chloride, brine, and various oilfield services.

Intrepid serves diverse customers in markets where a logistical advantage exists and is a leader in the use of solar evaporation for potash production, resulting in lower cost and more environmentally friendly production. Intrepid’s mineral production comes from three solar solution potash facilities and one conventional underground Trio® mine.

