Intrepid Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Denver, CO, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) (“Intrepid”, the “Company”, “we”, “us”, “our”) today reports its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019.

Key Takeaways for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019

Trio ® and Oilfield Solutions segments continued to deliver strong sales results in the fourth quarter of 2019.

and Oilfield Solutions segments continued to deliver strong sales results in the fourth quarter of 2019. Cash flow from operations of $11.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income of $2.1 million, or $0.02 per share for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $12.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

of $12.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Total company water sales were $25.7 million in 2019 including by-product water, an increase of $5.9 million compared to 2018.

Management Comment

“We soundly executed on Intrepid’s operations in 2019 while navigating through several macro issues beyond our direct control.” said Bob Jornayvaz, Intrepid’s Executive Chairman, President, and CEO. “The under application of potash in recent seasons should be reversed in 2020 if history is a reliable guide. With China expected to settle its potash contract sometime in the second quarter and indications that corn planting in the US will be up year-over-year, we believe there are potential tailwinds to demand and pricing in 2020.”

Jornayvaz continued, “Intrepid’s team made great progress toward diversifying the Company’s cash flow profile and penetrating deeper into our markets. As Intrepid South grows in significance to our overall operations through partnerships, like the one recently executed with NGL Energy Partners, we continue to look for opportunities that will enhance our ability to create value for Intrepid shareholders. We believe that growing Intrepid’s exposure to natural gas and oil development in the Permian Basin, which carries with it some of the lowest break-even development costs of all shale plays in the U.S., could lead to additional opportunities down the road.”

Consolidated Results

Intrepid recorded net income of $2.1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019, contributing to full year 2019 net income of $13.6 million, or $0.10 per diluted share. Consolidated gross margin of $10.2 million and $43.5 million in the fourth quarter and full year 2019, respectively, was a decrease of $4.6 million and an increase of $5.2 million, respectively, compared to the same year-ago periods. Improvements in net income and gross margin for the full year were primarily driven by, improved domestic pricing for potash earlier in the year and strong water and byproduct sales throughout the year.

Segment Highlights

Potash

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands, except per ton data) Sales $ 25,556 $ 34,884 $ 124,648 $ 124,058 Gross margin $ 5,746 $ 10,664 $ 27,787 $ 29,008 Potash production volume (in tons) 110 114 328 344 Potash sales volume (in tons) 58 95 319 364 Average potash net realized sales price per ton(1) $ 278 $ 270 $ 284 $ 256

Gross margin decreased $4.9 million and $1.2 million in the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2018. Fourth quarter decreases were primarily driven by lower potash sales volume as customers delayed purchases in anticipation of a winter fill program that was not announced until early January 2020. Full year volumes were largely impacted by poor weather in North America that reduced application rates.

Average net realized sales price per ton for potash increased year-over-year as a result of price strength throughout the second half of 2018 that was maintained though the first half of 2019.

Potash production decreased 4% and 5% in the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2018, primarily due to timing of salt production at the Moab facility and timing of harvest from our solar ponds.

Trio ®

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands, except per ton data) Sales $ 15,669 $ 14,994 $ 69,551 $ 66,808 Gross margin (deficit) $ 23 $ 711 $ 1,100 $ (3,782 ) Trio® production volume (in tons) 45 56 228 217 Trio® sales volume (in tons) 53 44 225 225 Average Trio® net realized sales price per ton(1) $ 170 $ 215 $ 195 $ 199

Fourth quarter and full year 2019 sales improved 5% and 4%, respectively, when compared to the same periods in 2018. Sales in the quarter were supported by strong export volumes which offset weak domestic sales earlier in the year. Similar to potash, full year 2019 Trio® sales were also impacted by wet weather that reduced application. Fourth quarter 2019 gross margin decreased $0.7 million, compared to 2018, primarily due to reduced domestic demand. Byproduct water sales contributed support to Trio® gross margin in the quarter. Full year 2019 gross margin benefited from higher domestic pricing as well as an increase in byproduct water sales.

Production volumes decreased 20% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and increased 5% for the full year of 2019 when compared to the same periods in 2018, primarily due to timing of the conversion of work-in process inventory into premium Trio®.





Oilfield Solutions

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands) Sales $ 8,323 $ 4,486 $ 27,894 $ 17,404 Gross margin $ 4,421 $ 3,451 $ 14,591 $ 13,045

Sales increased 86% and 60% for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019 when compared to the same periods in 2018, primarily due to additional sales of water and other oilfield products and services acquired in the acquisition of Intrepid South.

Fourth quarter and full year 2019 gross margin increased 28% and 12%, respectively, compared to 2018. Gross margin in both periods benefited from increased sales, partially offset by third-party costs to move water on Intrepid South while new infrastructure was being built, additional depreciation and amortization related to the Intrepid South assets, and an increase in byproduct water sales which moved high-margin water sales from the oilfield solutions segment to either our potash or Trio® segment.

Liquidity

Cash provided by operations was $11.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 and cash used for investing activities was $3.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2019. As of December 31, 2019, Intrepid had $20.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and $54.2 million available to borrow under its credit facility.

Notes

1 Average net realized sales price per ton and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. See the non-GAAP reconciliations set forth later in this press release for additional information.

Unless expressly stated otherwise or the context otherwise requires, references to tons in this press release refer to short tons. One short ton equals 2,000 pounds. One metric tonne, which many international competitors use, equals 1,000 kilograms or 2,204.62 pounds.

Conference Call Information

Intrepid will host a conference call on Tuesday March 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Mountain time) to discuss the results. The call will be conducted by co-Founder, Executive Chairman, President and CEO, Robert Jornayvaz and Vice President of Finance, Matt Preston. A Q&A session will immediately follow the discussion of the results for the period.

About Intrepid

Intrepid is a diversified mineral company that delivers potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. Intrepid is the only U.S. producer of muriate of potash, which is applied as an essential nutrient for healthy crop development, utilized in several industrial applications, and used as an ingredient in animal feed. In addition, Intrepid produces a specialty fertilizer, Trio®, which delivers three key nutrients, potassium, magnesium, and sulfate, in a single particle. Intrepid also provides water, magnesium chloride, brine, and various oilfield products and services.

Intrepid serves diverse customers in markets where a logistical advantage exists and is a leader in the use of solar evaporation for potash production, resulting in lower cost and more environmentally friendly production. Intrepid’s mineral production comes from three solar solution potash facilities and one conventional underground Trio® mine.

Intrepid routinely posts important information, including information about upcoming investor presentations and press releases, on its website under the Investor Relations tab. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll at intrepidpotash.com , to receive automatic email alerts for new postings.

Forward-looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements – that is, statements about future, not past, events. The forward-looking statements in this document relate to, among other things, statements about Intrepid’s future financial performance and cash flows, water sales, production costs, and its market outlook. These statements are based on assumptions that Intrepid believes are reasonable. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are uncertain. The particular uncertainties that could cause Intrepid’s actual results to be materially different from its forward-looking statements include the following:

changes in the price, demand, or supply of Intrepid’s products and services;

Intrepid’s ability to successfully identify and implement any opportunities to grow its business whether through expanded sales of water, Trio ® , byproducts, and other non-potassium related products or other revenue diversification activities;

, byproducts, and other non-potassium related products or other revenue diversification activities; challenges to Intrepid’s water rights;

Intrepid’s ability to integrate the Intrepid South assets into its existing business and achieve the expected benefits of the acquisition;

Intrepid’s ability to sell Trio ® internationally and manage risks associated with international sales, including pricing pressure and freight costs;

internationally and manage risks associated with international sales, including pricing pressure and freight costs; the costs of, and Intrepid’s ability to successfully execute, any strategic projects;

declines or changes in agricultural production or fertilizer application rates;

declines in the use of potassium-related products or water by oil and gas companies in their drilling operations;

Intrepid’s ability to prevail in outstanding legal proceedings against it;

Intrepid’s ability to comply with the terms of its senior notes and its revolving credit facility, including the underlying covenants, to avoid a default under those agreements;

further write-downs of the carrying value of assets, including inventories;

circumstances that disrupt or limit production, including operational difficulties or variances, geological or geotechnical variances, equipment failures, environmental hazards, and other unexpected events or problems;

changes in reserve estimates;

currency fluctuations;

adverse changes in economic conditions or credit markets;

the impact of governmental regulations, including environmental and mining regulations, the enforcement of those regulations, and governmental policy changes;

adverse weather events, including events affecting precipitation and evaporation rates at Intrepid’s solar solution mines;

increased labor costs or difficulties in hiring and retaining qualified employees and contractors, including workers with mining, mineral processing, or construction expertise;

changes in the prices of raw materials, including chemicals, natural gas, and power;

Intrepid’s ability to obtain and maintain any necessary governmental permits or leases relating to current or future operations;

interruptions in rail or truck transportation services, or fluctuations in the costs of these services;

Intrepid’s inability to fund necessary capital investments; and

the other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions described in Intrepid’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in “Risk Factors” in Intrepid’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as updated by subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

In addition, new risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for Intrepid to predict all risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Intrepid may make.

All information in this document speaks as of the date of this release. New information or events after that date may cause our forward-looking statements in this document to change. We undertake no duty to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to conform the statements to actual results or to reflect new information or future events.

INTREPID POTASH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales $ 48,849 $ 54,364 $ 220,075 $ 208,270 Less: Freight costs 9,581 9,893 40,056 37,052 Warehousing and handling costs 1,995 2,211 8,621 9,281 Cost of goods sold 26,735 26,504 126,110 121,955 Lower of cost or net realizable value inventory adjustments 348 930 1,810 1,711 Gross Margin 10,190 14,826 43,478 38,271 Selling and administrative 5,846 5,157 23,556 20,438 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 446 417 1,793 1,668 Care and maintenance expense 132 165 549 530 Other operating expense 863 205 1,220 141 Operating Income 2,903 8,882 16,360 15,494 Other Income (Expense) Interest expense, net (773 ) (1,235 ) (3,031 ) (3,855 ) Other income 13 49 355 252 Income Before Income Taxes 2,143 7,696 13,684 11,891 Income Tax Expense (61 ) (62 ) (53 ) (108 ) Net Income $ 2,082 $ 7,634 $ 13,631 $ 11,783 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 129,392,309 128,516,121 129,049,168 128,070,702 Diluted 130,912,939 130,899,744 131,050,920 130,985,919 Income Per Share: Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.06 $ 0.11 $ 0.09 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.06 $ 0.10 $ 0.09

INTREPID POTASH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,603 $ 33,222 Accounts receivable: Trade, net 23,749 25,161 Other receivables, net 1,247 597 Inventory, net 94,220 82,046 Other current assets 5,524 4,332 Total current assets 145,343 145,358 Property, plant, equipment, and mineral properties, net 378,509 346,209 Water rights 19,184 2,311 Long-term parts inventory, net 27,569 30,031 Other assets, net 7,834 1,322 Total Assets $ 578,439 $ 525,231 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable: Trade $ 9,992 $ 9,107 Related parties — 28 Income taxes payable 50 914 Accrued liabilities 13,740 8,717 Accrued employee compensation and benefits 4,464 4,124 Other current liabilities 19,382 11,891 Advances on credit facility 19,817 — Current portion of long-term debt 20,000 — Total current liabilities 87,445 34,781 Long-term debt, net 29,753 49,642 Asset retirement obligation 22,140 23,125 Operating lease liabilities 4,025 — Other non-current liabilities 420 420 Total Liabilities 143,783 107,968 Commitments and Contingencies Common stock, $0.001 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized: and 129,553,517 and 128,716,595 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019, and 2018, respectively 130 129 Additional paid-in capital 652,963 649,202 Retained deficit (218,437 ) (232,068 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 434,656 417,263 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 578,439 $ 525,231

INTREPID POTASH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income 2,082 7,634 13,631 11,783 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 8,976 8,377 34,121 32,215 Amortization of intangible assets 26 — 214 — Accretion of asset retirement obligation 446 417 1,793 1,668 Amortization of deferred financing costs 86 182 303 732 Stock-based compensation 1,044 586 4,281 4,179 Allowance for doubtful accounts 25 — 75 100 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 362 (3 ) 345 (87 ) Lower of cost or net realizable value inventory adjustments 348 930 1,810 1,711 Other (38 ) (19 ) (34 ) (4 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable, net 7,363 (6,872 ) 1,337 (7,484 ) Other receivables, net 729 3,204 (650 ) 165 Refundable income taxes — — — 2,663 Inventory, net (8,298 ) (5,698 ) (11,525 ) (67 ) Other current assets (232 ) 1,113 (1,019 ) 1,762 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and accrued employee

compensation and benefits (3,541 ) (1,336 ) 2,280 1,740 Income tax payable 49 704 (865 ) 914 Operating lease liabilities (616 ) — (2,090 ) — Other liabilities 2,953 2,073 5,374 12,247 Net cash provided by operating activities 11,764 11,292 49,381 64,237 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Additions to property, plant, equipment, mineral properties and other assets (3,888 ) (4,223 ) (63,836 ) (16,891 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, equipment, and mineral properties — 18 68 110 Additions to intangible assets — — (16,873 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (3,888 ) (4,205 ) (80,641 ) (16,781 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Repayment of long-term debt — (10,000 ) — (10,000 ) Debt prepayment costs — (402 ) — (402 ) Proceeds from short-term borrowings on credit facility — — 30,317 13,500 Repayments of short-term borrowings on credit facility — — (10,500 ) (17,400 ) Capitalized debt costs (46 ) (210 ) (503 ) (210 ) Employee tax withholding paid for restricted shares upon vesting (262 ) (532 ) (540 ) (903 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 12 67 21 114 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (296 ) (11,077 ) 18,795 (15,301 ) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash 7,580 (3,990 ) (12,465 ) 32,155 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash, beginning of period 13,659 37,694 33,704 1,549 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash, end of period $ 21,239 $ 33,704 $ 21,239 $ 33,704

INTREPID POTASH, INC.

DISAGGREGATION OF REVENUE AND SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Product Potash Segment Trio® Segment Oilfield Solutions Segment Intersegment Eliminations Total Potash $ 18,594 $ — $ 963 $ (590 ) $ 18,967 Trio® — 14,016 — — 14,016 Water 452 1,404 5,476 — 7,332 Salt 3,917 249 — — 4,166 Magnesium Chloride 2,012 — — — 2,012 Brines 581 — — — 581 Other — — 1,884 (109 ) 1,775 Total Revenue $ 25,556 $ 15,669 $ 8,323 $ (699 ) $ 48,849

Year Ended December 31, 2019 Product Potash Segment Trio® Segment Oilfield Solutions Segment Intersegment Eliminations Total Potash $ 103,403 $ — $ 2,973 $ (1,909 ) $ 104,467 Trio® — 64,299 — — 64,299 Water 1,823 4,495 19,339 — 25,657 Salt 12,022 757 — — 12,779 Magnesium Chloride 4,907 — — — 4,907 Brines 2,493 — — — 2,493 Other — — 5,582 (109 ) 5,473 Total Revenue $ 124,648 $ 69,551 $ 27,894 $ (2,018 ) $ 220,075

Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Product Potash Segment Trio® Segment Oilfield Solutions Segment Intersegment Eliminations Total Potash $ 30,050 $ — $ — $ — $ 30,050 Trio® — 13,743 — — 13,743 Water 418 1,159 3,470 — 5,047 Magnesium Chloride 2,123 — — — 2,123 Salt 1,709 92 — — 1,801 Brines 584 — — — 584 Other — — 1,016 — 1,016 Total Revenue $ 34,884 $ 14,994 $ 4,486 $ — $ 54,364

Year Ended December 31, 2018 Product Potash Segment Trio® Segment Oilfield Solutions Segment Intersegment Eliminations Total Potash $ 107,471 $ — $ — $ — $ 107,471 Trio® — 64,139 — — 64,139 Water 1,368 2,430 15,999 — 19,797 Salt 6,638 239 — — 6,877 Magnesium Chloride 6,804 — — — 6,804 Brines 1,777 — — — 1,777 Other — — 1,405 — 1,405 Total Revenue $ 124,058 $ 66,808 $ 17,404 $ — $ 208,270

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Potash Trio® Oilfield Solutions Other Consolidated Sales(1) $ 25,556 $ 15,669 $ 8,323 $ (699 ) $ 48,849 Less: Freight costs 4,461 5,011 218 (109 ) 9,581 Warehousing and handling costs 972 1,023 — — 1,995 Cost of goods sold 14,377 9,264 3,684 (590 ) 26,735 Lower of cost or net realizable value inventory adjustments — 348 — — 348 Gross Margin $ 5,746 $ 23 $ 4,421 $ — $ 10,190 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred(2) $ 6,833 $ 1,567 $ 397 $ 205 $ 9,002 Year Ended December 31, 2019 Potash Trio® Oilfield Solutions Other Consolidated Sales(1) $ 124,648 $ 69,551 $ 27,894 $ (2,018 ) $ 220,075 Less: Freight costs 18,715 20,514 936 (109 ) 40,056 Warehousing and handling costs 4,745 3,876 — — 8,621 Cost of goods sold 73,401 42,251 12,367 (1,909 ) 126,110 Lower of cost or net realizable value inventory adjustments — 1,810 — — 1,810 Gross Margin $ 27,787 $ 1,100 $ 14,591 $ — $ 43,478 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred(2) $ 25,796 $ 6,163 $ 1,566 $ 810 $ 34,335 Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Potash Trio® Oilfield Solutions Other Consolidated Sales(1) $ 34,884 $ 14,994 $ 4,486 $ — $ 54,364 Less: Freight costs 5,593 4,300 — — 9,893 Warehousing and handling costs 1,272 939 — — 2,211 Cost of goods sold 17,355 8,114 1,035 — 26,504 Lower of cost or net realizable value inventory adjustments — 930 — — 930 Gross Margin $ 10,664 $ 711 $ 3,451 $ — $ 14,826 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred(2) $ 6,660 $ 1,473 $ 105 $ 139 $ 8,377 Year Ended December 31, 2018 Potash Trio® Oilfield Solutions Other Consolidated Sales(1) $ 124,058 $ 66,808 $ 17,404 $ — $ 208,270 Less: Freight costs 17,682 19,370 — — 37,052 Warehousing and handling costs 5,046 4,225 10 — 9,281 Cost of goods sold 72,322 45,284 4,349 — 121,955 Lower of cost or net realizable value inventory adjustments — 1,711 — — 1,711 Gross Margin (Deficit) $ 29,008 $ (3,782 ) $ 13,045 $ — $ 38,271 Depreciation, depletion and, amortization incurred(2) $ 25,134 $ 6,343 $ 343 $ 395 $ 32,215

(1) Segment sales include the sales of byproducts generated during the production of potash and Trio®.

(2) Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred for potash and Trio® excludes depreciation and depletion amounts absorbed in or (relieved from) inventory.

INTREPID POTASH, INC.

UNAUDITED NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

To supplement Intrepid’s consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Intrepid uses several non-GAAP financial measures to monitor and evaluate its performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA, and average net realized sales price per ton. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures varies among companies, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Intrepid believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors for analysis of its business. Intrepid uses these non-GAAP financial measures as one of its tools in comparing period-over-period performance on a consistent basis and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. Intrepid believes these non-GAAP financial measures are used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison, and investment recommendations of companies in the potash mining industry. Many investors use the published research reports of these professional research analysts and others in making investment decisions.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share are calculated as net income or net income per diluted share adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period, as set forth in the reconciliation below. Intrepid considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful because they allow for period-to-period comparisons of its operating results excluding items that Intrepid believes are not indicative of its fundamental ongoing operations.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Income $ 2,082 $ 7,634 $ 13,631 $ 11,783 Adjustments Write-off of deferred financing fees(1) — 72 — 72 Make-whole payment(2) — 402 — 402 Total adjustments — 474 — 474 Adjusted Net Income $ 2,082 $ 8,108 $ 13,631 $ 12,257

Reconciliation of Net Income per Share to Adjusted Net Income per Share:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 0.02 $ 0.06 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 Adjustments Write-off of deferred financing fees(1) — — — — Make-whole payment(2) — — — — Total adjustments — — — — Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 0.02 $ 0.06 $ 0.10 $ 0.09

(1) As a result of early repayments of principal on its senior notes, Intrepid wrote off a portion of the financing fees that had previously been capitalized related to the senior notes. The write-offs of deferred financing fees are reflected in Intrepid’s financial statements as interest expense.

(2) As a result of early repayments of its senior notes, Intrepid incurred make whole-payments, which are reflected on the income statement as interest expense.

Average Potash and Trio® Net Realized Sales Price per Ton

Average net realized sales price per ton for potash is calculated as potash segment sales less potash segment byproduct sales and potash freight costs and then dividing that difference by the number of tons of potash sold in the period. Likewise, average net realized sales price per ton for Trio® is calculated as Trio® segment sales less Trio® segment byproduct sales and Trio® freight costs and then dividing that difference by Trio® tons sold. Intrepid considers average net realized sales price per ton to be useful, and believe it to be useful for investors, because it shows Intrepid’s potash and Trio® average per-ton pricing without the effect of certain transportation and delivery costs. When Intrepid arranges transportation and delivery for a customer, it includes in revenue and in freight costs the costs associated with transportation and delivery. However, some of Intrepid’s customers arrange for and pay their own transportation and delivery costs, in which case these costs are not included in Intrepid’s revenue and freight costs. Intrepid uses average net realized sales price per ton as a key performance indicator to analyze potash and Trio® sales and price trends.

Reconciliation of Sales to Average Potash and Trio® Net Realized Sales Price per Ton:

Potash Segment Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Total Segment Sales $ 25,556 $ 34,884 Less: Segment byproduct sales 6,962 4,834 Potash freight costs 2,469 4,400 Subtotal $ 16,125 $ 25,650 Divided by: Potash tons sold (in thousands) 58 95 Average net realized sales price per ton $ 278 $ 270

Potash Segment 2019 2018 Total Segment Sales $ 124,648 $ 124,058 Less: Segment byproduct sales 21,245 16,586 Potash freight costs 12,936 14,194 Subtotal $ 90,467 $ 93,278 Divided by: Potash tons sold (in thousands) 319 364 Average net realized sales price per ton $ 284 $ 256

Trio® Segment Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Total Segment Sales $ 15,669 $ 14,994 Less: Segment byproduct sales 1,653 1,251 Trio® freight costs 5,011 4,300 Subtotal $ 9,005 $ 9,443 Divided by: Trio® tons sold (in thousands) 53 44 Average net realized sales price per ton $ 170 $ 215

Trio® Segment 2019 2018 Total Segment Sales $ 69,551 $ 66,808 Less: Segment byproduct sales 5,252 2,669 Trio® freight costs 20,514 19,367 Subtotal $ 43,785 $ 44,772 Divided by: Trio® tons sold (in thousands) 225 225 Average net realized sales price per ton $ 195 $ 199

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or adjusted EBITDA) is calculated as net income adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period, as set forth in the reconciliation below. Intrepid considers adjusted EBITDA to be useful because the measure reflects Intrepid’s operating performance before the effects of certain non-cash items and other items that Intrepid believes are not indicative of its core operations. Intrepid uses adjusted EBITDA to assess operating performance.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA: