NEW YORK (Reuters) – Revelers from around the world crowded into New York’s Times Square on a bone-chilling Sunday evening to watch the glittering New Year’s Eve ball make its annual descent at midnight, undeterred and perhaps reassured by a massive police presence.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- In frigid Times Square, relief arrives with the new year - January 1, 2018
- A visual that shows just how many Rohingya villages have been burned - December 31, 2017
- Intrepid revelers flock to frigid Times Square for New Year’s Eve - December 31, 2017