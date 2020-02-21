Intrinsyc a subsidiary of Lantronix Announces Availability of Hardware Development Kit Featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform

New Platform to Accelerate Development of Premium, Flagship Mobile Devices

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intrinsyc, a subsidiary of Lantronix (NASDAQ: LTRX), a leading developer of intelligent connected devices, today announced the availability, of the Mobile Hardware Development Kit , a new mobile hardware development kit (HDK) featuring the flagship Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 Mobile Platform .

To support the ecosystem of technology companies and application providers looking to utilize the advanced features of the Snapdragon 865, Lantronix, through Intrinsyc, is introducing the Mobile HDK based on Snapdragon 865. The HDK is an open-frame solution that empowers technology companies to integrate and innovate for devices based on the latest Snapdragon mobile platform, as well as provide original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”), developers, and engineers with next generation software technology and tools to accelerate development and testing of devices. Software tools and accessories are available to begin development work immediately. The HDK is a full featured Android development platform that provides an ideal starting point for creating high-performance mobile devices and applications.

“The Snapdragon 865 is the first mobile platform to deliver professional camera quality at Gigapixel speeds, unprecedented AI performance with its 5th generation AI Engine, and desktop-level gaming features with Qualcomm® Snapdragon Elite Gaming™ – all at unmatched speeds and battery savings. We are very excited to enable early access to Snapdragon 865 development kits via the Mobile HDK,” stated Jonathan Shipman, Vice President of Strategy, Intrinsyc. “It is an ideal platform for our ecosystem customers or OEMs to get a “jumpstart” with access to the next-generation premium-tier Snapdragon mobile platform.”

The Snapdragon 865 utilizes Qualcomm Technologies’ heterogenous compute expertise to offer a System-on-Chip with multiple specialized processing cores such as the 5th generation AI Engine, Qualcomm Spectra™ ISP, Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU, and Qualcomm® Hexagon™ Processor, with new Hexagon Tensor Accelerator, and Qualcomm® Sensing Hub. The 5th generation Qualcomm® AI Engine provides 2x the performance of the previous generation with up to 15 trillion operations per second.

The Snapdragon 865 includes the following features:

Qualcomm® Kryo™ 585 CPU

No-limit HD slow-motion video capture @ 960 FPS

Qualcomm® Hexagon™ 698 Processor

Qualcomm® Adreno™ 650 GPU for 25% faster graphics rendering than its predecessor

Qualcomm Spectra™ ISP

Qualcomm® Snapdragon Elite Gaming™

Qualcomm® Sensing Hub with AI capabilities and extremely low power contextual awareness

5 th Generation Qualcomm® Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engine is 2x more powerful than its predecessor

Qualcomm® aptX™ Voice, aptX Adaptive and Qualcomm Aqstic™ Audio Technologies

Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 6800 subsystem for advanced Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth audio

The HDK is an ideal platform for development in artificial intelligence, app development, advanced cameras and smart phones. Features, ports, and accessories available with the Mobile Hardware Development Kit based on Snapdragon 865 are:

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) 802.11ac Wave 2, 802.11a/b/g/n 2×2 with MU-MIMO Bluetooth 5.1 PCIe 2-lane M.2 socket

I/O Interfaces: 1x USB 3.1 Type C + 2x USB 3.0 Type A DisplayPort over USB 3.1 Type-C 1x Micro SD Card 2x MIPI 4-lane DSI + touch panel mates to optional display accessory 4x MIPI 4-lane CSI mates to optional camera accessory Support for 3D camera configuration 1x HDMI out

Expansion headers for additional features Sensor I/O Additional 2x MIPI 4-lane CSI Headset Audio Input/Output

Operating System: Android 10

Optional Accessories: Display + Expansion Board: 5.99” AMOLED WQHD (1440 x 2880) with Touch Panel Cameras: 20MP Front Camera, 16MP+ 5MP Rear Camera, TOF Sensor Sensor board.



Purchasers of the Mobile Hardware Development Kit based on Snapdragon 865 receive product documentation, access to tools and software updates, and basic dev kit technical support. Additional technical support and product development assistance is available through Intrinsyc engineering services. Intrinsyc expertise includes device driver development as well as advanced proficiency in camera development and tuning, audio tuning, and artificial intelligence.

The Mobile Hardware Development Kit based on Snapdragon 865 is available to order at:

https://shop.intrinsyc.com/products/snapdragon-865-mobile-hardware-development-kit

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of hardware and software solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Out-of-Band Management (OOBM). Lantronix enables its customers to provide intelligent, reliable, and secure IoT and OOBM solutions while accelerating time to market. Lantronix’s solutions dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing quality, reliability and security across hardware, software, and solutions.

With three decades of proven experience in creating robust IoT technologies and OOBM solutions, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling its customers to build new business models, leverage greater efficiencies and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Lantronix’s solutions are deployed inside millions of machines at data centers, offices, and remote sites serving a wide range of industries, including energy, agriculture, medical, security, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, financial, environmental, and government.

