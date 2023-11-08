NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Airacer is proud to announce the official launch of its groundbreaking SaaS solution, Airacer Broker, designed to revolutionize the aviation industry by optimizing how brokers connect their clients with operators. Airacer Pro is a comprehensive cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that integrates state-of-the-art technology and data analysis to streamline aviation operations, maximize aircraft data gathering, and provide an easy-to-use platform for brokers.

With its user-friendly interface and advanced features, Airacer Pro caters to both seasoned brokers and those just getting started in their careers by fostering a seamless and immersive experience for all users. Airacer Pro sets a new standard for performance optimization and efficiency, empowering brokers with cutting-edge tools to enhance their workflow and thus increasing revenue.

Key Features of Airacer Broke

Our software allows users to search charter flights globally and receive quotes quickly by leveraging the largest aircraft database worldwide. Utilizing sophisticated algorithms for flight data analysis, Airacer Pro empowers users with global aircraft availability assessment and data-driven decisions that outperform competitors. Its established market presence not only covers mainstream regions like North America and Europe but also extends to regions in Southern Africa, Asia, South America, and the Middle East, among others. This results in our users having access to an audience untapped by the majority of brokers.

Booking

Our platform allows for in and out system notifications, automatic contract and itinerary customization, and direct client emails. This allows the booking process to be as simple and easy to track as possible.

Global Database

Our massive global database of empty legs and regular charter flights is easily accessible directly from our dashboard and simple to maintain using our flight status tool.

“At Airacer, we believe in empowering brokers with the tools they need to achieve exceptional performance, efficiency, and simplicity when making deals,” said Wen Wang, CEO of Airacer, “Airacer Pro represents a major milestone in our mission to transform the aviation industry, providing our users with a comprehensive platform that harnesses the power of technology to elevate their business model.”

Best of all, the base version of Airacer Pro is free to use! For more information about Airacer Pro or to sign up for the free trial, please email keer.yang@airacer.com or visit Airacer.