Introducing… AKF Raleigh

NEW YORK and RALEIGH, N.C., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — We are thrilled to share that AKF now has an office in Raleigh, NC!

AKF has been afforded many opportunities throughout the southeast that necessitate growth. In Raleigh, we have a loyal client base whom we can better serve with a local presence. We are excited to begin this next chapter in our history and for the chance to strengthen relationships with our existing clients in the region while identifying new relationships.

Managing Partner, Dino DeFeo, PE, emphasized AKF’s commitment to clients as the primary factor driving the expansion. “Many of our teaming partners in Raleigh-Durham encouraged us to open a local office, so this was the logical next step in AKF’s evolution. We are honored to have the sustained support of our existing Raleigh clients.”

The area has seen and will continue to see explosive developments in the Life Science and Healthcare industries. DeFeo added, “We are eager to bring AKF’s team of subject matter experts to the Research Triangle on a larger scale.”

Partner Brad Lownsbury has been instrumental to AKF’s growth in the southeast and will lead the Raleigh office. He reiterated DeFeo’s sentiments saying, “This decision will enhance AKF’s service to our clients. As a top-ranked MEP / FP engineering firm, AKF anticipates the future of building design as well as the needs of our valued partners. We remain dedicated to developing and applying advancements in technology and energy to all our projects.” As a signatory of the Carbon Leadership Forum’s MEP 2040 Challenge, AKF has pledged to advocate for and achieve net zero carbon in our projects. We look forward to bringing this commitment to Raleigh-Durham.

AKF applies our engineering leadership and suite of integrated services to enhance the built environment for industries such as Science & Technology, Healthcare, Workplace, Hospitality, Transportation, Education, and Data Centers. We are delighted to expand on our dedication to clients in the Raleigh area as we continue powering human potential in buildings so occupants can live, heal, learn, work, and play to the best of their abilities.

CONTACT: Margaret Bortner, Communications Manager, mbortner@akfgroup.com