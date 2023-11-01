SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Golden State Asset Management (“GSAM”), a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is proud to unveil a virtue-based investment strategy that empowers Catholic investors to align their financial goals with their deeply held faith. Arimathea offers an innovative solution where investments remain in harmony with Catholic moral theology, while delivering professionally managed portfolios.

Traditionally, Catholics have faced a dilemma when it comes to investing, forcing them to choose between adhering to their faith and pursuing financial prosperity. Arimathea changes this narrative by bridging the gap between faith and finances. The heart of Arimathea’s philosophy is the belief that investing without moral compromise is not only possible, but essential.

“Arimathea is a proactive and intentional way for investors to truly make a long-lasting and positive impact in the advancement of Catholic teachings and values. This investment type strives to meet the needs of those faithful investors ready to prioritize their long-term financial goals and align their investments to the Catholic Church’s mission of creating a more ethical, moral and just society,” says Daniel R. Catone, Founder and CEO of Golden State.

Through a screening process that is rooted in Christian beliefs and values, Arimathea offers a faith-affirming approach to investing that empowers Catholics to stay true to their principles. Partnered with Catholic investment research company, Altum Faithful Investing® (www.altum-fi.com), Arimathea incorporates thoughtful guidelines that integrate Catholic moral theology, which is the foundation of the portfolio. “Altum’s mission is to give Catholic investors the freedom to choose investment portfolios consistent with their faith. We are proud to partner with an entity like Golden State that commits to offer authentic investment solutions faithful to the Magisterium. It is an important step towards allowing investors to build professional portfolios without compromising their integrity,” says Borja Barragan, Founder and CEO of Altum Faithful Investing.

By adhering to the Altum Investment Guidelines, the portfolios are constructed with four principles in mind: Human Dignity, Family, Human Life, and Creation. The portfolios were designed with the help of WealthShield (www.wealthshield.co), who will continue to play a role as a portfolio manager.

Arimathea is committed to providing a platform where faith-driven investors can grow their wealth while remaining steadfast in their devotion to Catholic values. Golden State affiliated advisors have access to these portfolios through an internal process. The Arimathea portfolios will be available on Golden State’s digital advice platform at a later date. For more information about Arimathea and how your clients can invest with virtue, please visit arimatheainvesting.com.

About Golden State

The Golden State family of companies, comprised of Golden State Wealth Management, Golden State Equity Partners and Golden State Asset Management, collectively referred to as Golden State, are investment advisers registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. The firm’s initial company was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who has partnered with advisors serving over $3 billion in assets under care1. Golden State’s infrastructure provides an extensive support network through succession planning, compliance oversight, dedicated transition support, a brokerage general agency, mortgage program, technology and marketing support and a Turnkey Asset Management Program. The Golden State family of companies is a multi-custodial firm that provides comprehensive tools and research necessary in today’s complex markets. Golden State’s flagship office is located in South Coast Metro, California. With offices across the country, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. For more information about Golden State, visit www.teamgoldenstate.com .

1Source: SEC filing as of March 31, 2023; Golden State.

GSAM is a registered investment adviser with United States Securities and Exchange Commission in accordance with the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. GSAM primarily provides discretionary portfolio management and investment services to clients of other registered investment advisors. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

