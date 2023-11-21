KC MX 200 White CHERRY announced its first keyboard featuring the recently launched MX2A mechanical switches, the KC 200 MX

KENOSHA, Wis., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CHERRY, the specialist in input devices and market leader in mechanical key switches, today announced its first keyboard featuring the recently launched MX2A mechanical switches, the KC 200 MX.

The KC 200 MX is a reliable and minimalist mechanical keyboard with a value-driven price, perfect for users who appreciate a high-quality typing experience with no gimmicks. The MX2A switches provide superior functionality, and the modern design with an anodized metal plate and minimalist dimensions creates a clean look on any desk.

CHERRY’s first MX2A keyboard on the market, the KC 200 MX is available now on Amazon for $89.99.

Gold Standard Switches, Premium Performance

The KC 200 MX marks CHERRY’s first device built on the foundation of the recently launched MX2A mechanical switches – a revolutionary upgrade to the legacy MX switch line. The switches boast premium-grade lubricant, noise-reducing springs and unrivaled accuracy with their Gold Crosspoint Contact System. The German-made, gold-standard switches along with the anti-ghosting and N-key rollover features combine for a lag-free experience with maximum precision and responsiveness, making the keyboard well-suited both for office use and gaming breaks.

The keyboard is available in black/bronze and white/silver colorways with a variety of MX2A switch variants, including MX2A SILENT RED and MX2A BROWN, so users can find a switch that perfectly suits their preferences.

Upgrade Your Workstation

CHERRY’s newest keyboard is a versatile addition to any office. This full-size wired keyboard is reliable, durable and resilient, making it well-suited for daily office use. The KC 200 MX’s sleek anodized metal plate and slip-proof, height-adjustable snap-out feet ensure a sturdy base and clean aesthetics to upgrade your workstation. It features four special keys above the Num pad giving easy access to volume controls and the calculator app. Additionally, the keyboard offers customizable function keys for personalized shortcuts using the CHERRY KEYS software. Built-in status LEDs for Caps, Scroll and Num Locks provide instant visual feedback for activated functions. The keyboard can also be paired with CHERRY’s Palmrest Ergo for a relaxed and comfortable typing experience. With laser-etched, abrasion-proof ABS keycaps and up to 100 million actuations (depending on the switch variant), the KC 200 MX keyboard is sure to remain a dependable fixture on your desk for years to come.

More information is available online at: cherryamericas.com.

About CHERRY

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of high-end switches for mechanical keyboards and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice and headsets for applications in the fields of gaming & e-sports, office & hybrid workplaces, industry and healthcare. Since it was founded in 1953, CHERRY has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products developed specifically to meet the various needs of its customers.

CHERRY has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in the Upper Palatinate region of Bavaria and employs over 500 people at production facilities in Auerbach (Germany), Zhuhai (China), and Vienna (Austria) as well as in its various sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, München, Landskrona (Schweden), Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei, and Hong Kong.

