Introducing GrokTalk: Grokker’s New Member-to-Member Communication Feature

Consumer-Grade Community Engagement Tool Supports and Reinforces Wellbeing Connection across Workforce

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Grokker , the health engagement solution that employees love, today announced the availability of GrokTalk, the company’s new member-to-member communication feature. A consumer-grade community engagement tool, GrokTalk allows employees to connect and communicate securely with one another, along with Grokker experts, internal coaches and advocates.

Research studies demonstrate the impact of social interaction on engagement and personal wellbeing. In fact, 48 percent of healthcare leaders report that virtual social support is the most effective means of sustaining the behavior change needed to promote overall wellness. With this in mind, Grokker developed GrokTalk as a secure communications channel where employees can safely engage in conversation, provide encouragement, seek advice and cheer for one another.

No matter their locale or time zone, on-site and remote workers can now communicate directly with community members, experts and internal advocates, reinforcing their sense of community and boosting program engagement. Users have the ability to control their privacy and set individual preferences to customize their experience. This easy-to-use feature is available both in-app and via web browser, allowing employees to send and receive messages at work or on the go.

“When it comes to your employees’ wellbeing journey, engaging the larger community is critical,” said Lorna Borenstein, founder and CEO of Grokker. “It’s the support and reinforcement provided by colleagues, coaches and advocates that fuels motivation to keep employees on track and focused on their goals. GrokTalk is a new channel for employees to connect and share their accomplishments, and encourage others in a highly personalized, fun and secure way. We took the best practice from the consumer world and applied it in the workplace to improve health, happiness and productivity.”

