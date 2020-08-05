INTRODUCING HEARHERE – A NEW AUDIO ENTERTAINMENT APP FOR ROAD-TRIPS

Breaking News
New App Connects Road-Trippers With The People, Places and History of the Land As They Travel

Santa Barbara, Calif., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Launching today and available exclusively on the App Store for iPhone, HearHere is a new audio entertainment app designed to enable the curious road-tripper to discover the people, places and histories of the land they are traveling through. 

Featuring professional narration from Kevin Costner, Phil Jackson and a host of top voice talent, the app is the brainchild of audio storytelling entrepreneur and technologist, Woody Sears, and Bill Werlin, former President of the North Face. In addition to serving as a writer, editor and narrator on HearHere, Costner is also a Co-Founder of the company.

At launch, HearHere features more than 1500 stories covering California, Oregon and Washington. In the coming months, HearHere will present more than 10,000 stories covering the United States coast-to-coast.

“Since the dawn of time, stories have been the predominant way that values, teachings and knowledge have been passed from one generation to the next,” said HearHere Co-Founder & CEO  Woody Sears. “With HearHere, we’ve created a platform that brings these stories together and makes them accessible to all, helping preserve our tradition of oral storytelling.”

How It Works
As you travel, HearHere serves up stories based on your geographic location and interests. The audio vignettes, generally 2-3 minutes in length, combine to tell the history around you, painting a multi-dimensional picture the listener is unlikely to get from a history book or visitor’s guide. HearHere answers the questions we all ask as the odometer turns:

  • “I wonder how this town came to be?”
  • “Who was that mountain peak named after?”
  • “Who were the first people to live in this area?”
  • “What’s the story of this bronze historical marker on the side of the highway?”

Tailored content is based on the traveler’s interests with themes including colorful characters, culture, history, local insights, music, natural wonders, special places of interest and sports. Location-awareness provides Autoplay of nearby content for a hands-free experience. 

Listeners can stream five stories for free. Following the free trial, HearHere’s annual $49.99 subscription is being offered for the promotional price of $24.99 until August, 31, 2020. The subscription includes offline listening for future or home listening.

Stay up to date with HearHere news and announcements at HearHere.com.

ABOUT
HearHere is an audio entertainment app for the curious road-tripper that shares the stories and history of the places they are traveling through and to – helping preserve the tradition of oral storytelling. Launched in August 2020 with more than 1500 stories for road trips on the West Coast (California, Oregon and Washington), HearHere will publish more than 10,000 audio stories across the United States by summer 2021 with themes including Colorful Characters, Culture, History, Local Insights, Music, Natural Wonders, Special Places of Interest and Sports. For a free trial of HearHere, download HearHere on the App Store for iPhone or visit www.hearhere.com for more information. 
App Store and iPhone are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. 

CONTACT: Tim LeRoy
[email protected] // 312-451-7679

