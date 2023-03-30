ASHGABAT, TURKMENISTAN, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KingKong DOGE is an innovative community-driven project that is revolutionizing the meme token space. Created by a team of experienced professionals who were frustrated by the lack of value in most meme tokens, KingKong DOGE aims to provide real-world use cases and utilities that benefit the holders while disrupting the meme token landscape.

Built on the Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum, KingKong DOGE offers advanced features like AI NFT minting, DAO governance, and high-speed, seamless swapping. The tokenomics model is designed to strike a balance between rewarding the holders and creating value for the project.

The team is committed to creating value for the community of holders, and that’s why several burning mechanisms are in place that burn a small percentage of every transaction automatically, reducing the total supply of $KINGKONG. This scarcity value incentivizes long-term holding, and the holders benefit from their commitment to the project.

$KINGKONG is much more than a meme token. It offers real-world use cases, value, and the opportunity for the community of holders to shape the project’s future. The DAO feature enables the community to take control and submit proposals to make a real difference in people’s lives.

KingKong DOGE’s vision is to create a vibrant community of holders who are passionate about the project’s mission and the opportunity to earn rewards through farms and pools. The team has big plans for the future, including strategic partnerships with top blockchain projects, collaborations with renowned influencers in the crypto space, and high-impact marketing plans to raise awareness and drive adoption.

KingKong DOGE is the ultimate meme token, offering unparalleled value and opportunity to its holders. The presale is about to launch, and the project invites you to join the revolution.

For more information on KingKong DOGE and how to participate in the presale, visit the website at kingkongdoge.io

Join the KingKong DOGE community on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kingkongdoge

Join the Telegram community: https://t.me/kingkongdogetoken

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

CONTACT: Alex Don KingKong DOGE contact at kingkongdoge.io