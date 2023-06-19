Reinvigorating the American Watchmaking Industry

Destiny Collection, Gold Each Lineage watch is crafted with precision in the USA.

SAN DIEGO, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lineage Watch Company, a female-owned, black-owned, and family-owned and operated enterprise, proudly announces its official launch today, coinciding with the commemoration of Juneteenth. This new brand of timepieces is not only proudly built in America, but also represents a commitment to reviving the art of master watchmaking in the United States. With a passionate and diverse team at the helm, Lineage Watch Company stands as a true embodiment of the American Dream. Join us in our endeavor to revitalize the legacy of American craftsmanship, with every watch crafted by a Certified Master Watchmaker (CMW21) and hand-assembled by skilled technicians in the United States.

The Destiny Collection and The Legacy Collection will be the first Lineage watches available for purchase. The Destiny Collection (MSRP $395), a timeless minimalist design, features the Ameriquartz 7320b quartz movement. The watch’s 42mm case displays both polished and brushed finishes to accentuate the smooth elements of the case’s design, features an elegant Milanese metal bracelet, and will be available in four color options: gold, rose gold, bright silver, and brushed black. The Legacy Collection (MSRP $895) features an elegant heritage-style watch design showcasing the Americhron 7A20 automatic movement which is visible through the timepiece’s sapphire crystal exhibition caseback. The two-level dial is adorned with polished Roman numeral markers which match the finely polished bezel and 39mm case, and will be available in stainless steel, gold, and rose gold with a matching Jubilee bracelet, with either a black or white dial.

Several additional collections are in the pipeline, with different color dial options and features for both The Destiny Collection and The Legacy Collection to be available for purchase by the end of 2023. Every Lineage Watch Co timepiece is designed, engineered, tested, and built in the United States with a focus on quality, beauty, and design embodying the sophisticated and diverse culture of San Diego.

“Each watch is crafted with precision and attention to detail, using the highest quality materials to ensure that they will last for years to come,” said Brianna Edwards, President and CEO of Lineage. “As a black-owned business, it was significant to launch our Lineage Watches on Juneteenth to honor the sacrifice and rich history of African Americans. The name Lineage also speaks to our past and to the future of the company – knowing where we come from, who we are, and where we are going. The North Star in our logo and design is a nod to not only stylish aspects of the watches and brand, but to the notion that everyone, regardless of background or circumstance, has their own true North and can define their own legacy.”

“My sister and I have always loved watches and appreciate a good design with quality materials. American-built movements are now making their way back into the industry, so we decided to create our own brand that customers can feel confident purchasing from,” said co-founder and Executive Vice President Evan Edwards. “Our goal is to create products that exceed what is available at this price point in today’s market and deliver a high-quality timepiece that is built with skill and purpose.”

Lineage Watch Co is committed to partnering with companies who utilize U.S.-sourced materials and American labor, to help broaden the footprint of American manufacturing while contributing to important initiatives that promote diversity and inclusion within the watch industry. Lineage Watch Co is also proud to contribute a substantial portion of its sales to non-profit organizations and efforts serving American communities. For instance, as a proud supporter of No Kid Hungry, Lineage pledges five percent (5%) of the gross sales of The Destiny Collection and The Legacy Collection to the organization to assist its efforts in combating childhood hunger in America.

Lineage Watches are now available for purchase at www.lineagewatchco.com where customers can choose from a diverse range of designs and styles that can be dressed up or down for any occasion. Each watch comes with a two (2) year warranty, after-service care for repairs if ever needed (as each watch and movement are fully serviceable), and free battery replacements on all quartz movements.

