Introducing LX Collection, a New Global Platform Featuring the Most Prestigious Luxury Condominiums in the World

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Knightsbridge Park and The Villani Group, the leading digital marketing and advertising agencies serving the luxury real estate development sector, are pleased to introduce the launch of LX Collection , the first global real estate platform exclusively dedicated to the most prestigious new luxury condominium developments in the world.

Designed as a singular destination for affluent buyers, elite brokers, and world-class developers, LX Collection provides a multichannel, content-rich platform to search and explore top-tier developments in major international real estate markets worldwide.

Built by a team of experts with decades of experience in the digital media and production industry, LX Collection will provide an editorially focused perspective on world-class developments via arresting imagery, 360-degree experiences, video content, and in-depth articles covering the architects, designers, and developers who are changing the face of new development.

“Over the past two decades, a new class of luxury real estate development has been reshaping our global skylines. These extraordinary properties offer discerning buyers the finest in design, finishes, and amenities, and services. And yet, this market has remained completely underserved online,” said Justin Kitrosser, Founder & CEO of LX Collection. “LX Collection provides a process of discovery that is as elegant as the buildings themselves.”

Debuting with over 40 luxury developments in New York and Miami, LX Collection will continue to add properties from international markets on a regular basis, incorporating San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, and more in the coming months and expanding globally throughout 2021. Many of the industry’s biggest names in real estate development, including Related, Extell Development, Silverstein Properties, and Lightstone, have chosen to feature their developments on the platform’s debut.

LX Collection visitors will enjoy a fully immersive experience. Each luxury development featured on the site will have its own in-depth, interactive Property Page highlighting the condominium’s unique design, amenities, availability, press mentions, distinct architectural features, and—coming soon—fully immersive video experiences. Each Property Page will also provide in-depth information about the property’s location, accompanied by robust content galleries with high-resolution renderings, videos, and live photography. From there, LX Collection connects buyers and brokers directly to the development’s sales team.

In addition, LX Collection will feature a premium editorial experience for site visitors to learn about some of the leading minds in real estate, paying homage to the world’s top developers, architects, designers, artists, artisans, and creators shaping the future of real estate globally. Visitors will also discover in-depth news articles and content about the top real estate markets worldwide, including market updates, events, and in-depth articles about new approaches to design and construction. The platform’s experienced editorial team includes writers and contributors who have covered real estate for Architectural Digest, The Wall Street Journal, Curbed, and more.

“LX Collection meets the needs of today’s affluent global citizens shopping for the most prestigious new luxury condominium developments in the world,” said Scott Laine, COO of LX Collection. “By providing a singular destination that is building- and location-focused, LX Collection provides a prop-tech solution that invites buyers to understand the full concept, design, and narrative behind each unique property.”

LX Collection empowers developers to leverage its Global Content Network, focusing on regional and global segmentation to target buyers through cobranded and dedicated media. This innovative approach to outward-facing marketing will enable the LX Collection brand and its featured properties to reach high-net-worth individuals around the world through rich multimedia and partnership opportunities rather than relying solely on traditional banner advertising.

The innovative platform also boasts a Custom WeChat Experience through a robust, fully translated in-app content hub for luxury condominium developments that provides Chinese buyers access to browse and shop the platform’s luxury properties and make inquiries directly through LX Collection’s Chinese language concierge. Future capabilities in development include similar media channels that reach buyers at a deeper level in Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East.

LX Collection cofounders Justin Kitrosser and Jared Seeger have tapped Scott Laine as the platform’s COO, a digital media veteran with more than 20 years of experience creating custom consumer experiences at Conde Nast and Vox Media, among others. Kitrosser will serve as CEO; Terry Villani, partner, will serve as LX Collection’s Head of Media.

About LX Collection

LX Collection is a groundbreaking new platform connecting luxury condominium developments with affluent buyers around the world. Founded in 2020, LX Collection provides buyers a content-rich experience in which to search, explore, and consider a selection of top-tier developments in major international real estate markets. Leveraging our team’s extensive experience in property marketing, LX Collection drives qualified leads for developers and their agents through global marketing and distribution strategies built into our LX Collection Membership Program. For more information or to inquire about featuring a new development, visit www.lxcollection.com .

Knightsbridge Park is the largest and most established luxury real estate digital marketing firm in the digital arena. With more than $15 billion in properties represented, we are a laboratory of innovation and a gathering place for some of the sharpest minds in luxury real estate and digital tech. From conception to the marketing phase, the Knightsbridge Park team has worked on every facet of real estate, employing holistic, top-to-bottom real estate digital marketing strategies that drive sales and leasing traffic. Knightsbridge Park is a recognized Google Premier Partner, a distinction awarded to only a fraction of agencies worldwide. For more information, please visit https://kbpark.com .

The Villani Group is a boutique media buying and marketing agency dedicated to the luxury market. Specializing in residential and commercial real estate and hospitality sectors, The Villani Group delivers innovative, integrated media solutions and marketing strategies that reach targeted audiences across all platforms and to deliver optimal return on investment. For more information, please visit https://villanigroup.com .

