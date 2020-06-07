Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Introducing MD® 250-CTH Cationic Epoxy for Medical Device Assembly

Introducing MD® 250-CTH Cationic Epoxy for Medical Device Assembly

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Flexible Curing Options with UV Light Only, Heat Only, or Light and Heat for Bonding Multiple Substrates

TORRINGTON, Conn., June 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dymax Corporation expands its range of MD® Medical Device Adhesives with the introduction of MD® 250-CTH, a new cationic epoxy. It’s formulated for manufacturers that require extremely low shrinkage for lens alignment and cementing of endoscope/microscope lenses, as well as for the positioning of camera/light modules within endoscope assemblies. The semi-opaque off-white color of the material provides some light blocking functionality for use around lighted camera components. The product’s high modulus and durometer offer better stiffness and resistance to deformation that may interfere with positioning.

MD® 250-CTH is fully curable with broad-spectrum UV/Visible light at 365 nm, 385 nm, or 405 nm, and/or with heat at 80-85°C to enable low-temperature heat-cure in 20-35 minutes, compared to standard acrylated urethane heat-cure for 60 minutes at 110°C. The same cured physical properties are achievable when using light-cure, light and heat, or only heat. Dymax MD® 250-CTH heat-only curing functionality is ideal for ensuring complete cure in true dark-shadow areas.

The epoxy has high bond strength to a variety of substrates including plastics, FR-4, and glass. MD® 250-CTH features lower water absorption for improved performance in accelerated aging and real-time storage conditions in high-heat, humid environments.

About Dymax Corporation

Dymax Corporation develops innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispense equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company’s adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; and consumer and automotive electronics.

For additional information on Dymax, visit www.dymax.com or contact us at 860-482-1010.

CONTACT: Contact:
Beth Schivley
Global Director Marketing Communications
Dymax Corporation
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.