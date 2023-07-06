TAMPA, FL, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Notable, a health and wellness brand, is launching a new range of supplements for human performance with its innovative product offerings. Notable is dedicated to developing potent, fast-acting supplement formulations that utilize evidence-backed ingridients. Since it’s launch in April 2023, the company has gained viral acclaim, particularly for its flagship product, Notable Focus.

Notable Focus is a cognitive-enhancing supplement that offers many benefits to support optimal mental performance. Enhancing motivation and Focus provides individuals with the mental clarity and drives needed to excel in their daily tasks and pursuits. Additionally, Notable Focus supports learning and memory, allowing users to absorb information more effectively and recall it with greater ease. The supplement also promotes mood and flexibility, helping individuals maintain a positive mindset and adaptability in facing challenges. Lastly, Notable Focus facilitates a calm flow state, enabling individuals to achieve a state of relaxed concentration and heightened productivity. With its comprehensive benefits, Notable Focus is a game-changer for those seeking to redefine the limits of their human performance.

Notable has emerged as a solution to the limitations of conventional treatments. Through extensive research in supplements, herbs, nootropics, and pharmacology, amassing a captivated Twitter audience seeking cutting-edge health insights. Notable has also garnered strong endorsements from influential health authorities on Twitter, further solidifying its reputation within the wellness sector.

The company aims to offer potent and fast-acting formulations that deliver a noticeable impact on our consumers. To ensure the fulfillment of this promise, Notable’s team of industry experts meticulously reviews relevant scientific research and prioritizes sourcing cutting-edge ingredients, including trademarked components and those with potency.

The Notable uses the proprietary formulation and sourcing process, which diverges from the approach of most supplement brands that settle for subpar “white-label” ingredients with low potency and purity. Clients who buy Notable products receive formulations composed of components with bioactive concentrations. Notable strongly emphasizes quality control and manufactures its products in the United States, adhering to stringent processes involving biochemical analysis to verify purity, identity, potency, and the absence of microbial and heavy metal contaminants.

Furthermore, Notable has developed innovative formulations that leverage evidence-backed natural ingredients. The company currently offers its premier product, Notable Focus, designed to enhance motivation and focus by promoting dopamine levels in the brain. However, Notable has plans to expand its product line to include formulations supporting testosterone, stress management, sleep quality, memory enhancement, and other essential functions.

Consequently, Notable strives to represent a new era of excellence in the supplement industry, boasting top-notch formulation, manufacturing, and quality control processes. Its flagship product, Notable Focus.

About the Company – Notable:

Notable is a health and wellness brand that develops fast-acting supplement formulations backed by scientific research. With a commitment to speed, potency, and safety, Notable’s products utilize evidence-backed ingredients vetted by neuropharmacology experts and undergo extensive lab testing to ensure identity, potency, and purity. Manufactured in the USA in a state-of-the-art, FDA, and NSF-compliant facility, Notable emphasizes simplicity by focusing on cutting-edge ingredients that deliver fast-acting noticeable effects, with each formulation containing five or fewer ingredients.

For further information about Notable and its upcoming developments, please visit its official Website at withnotable.com. The brand is also active on Instagram and Facebook, providing additional avenues for engagement and exploration.

CONTACT: Tim Tim Sienko tim at trynotable.com