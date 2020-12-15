Designed to mimic human touch, PAW WAVE helps people bond with their beloved pets while improving their health through the power of therapeutic massage

Introducing PAW WAVE, the World’s First High-Performance Pet Massager Designed to mimic human touch, PAW WAVE helps people bond with their beloved pets while improving their health through the power of therapeutic massage

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pado, creator of the world’s most advanced, dual-mode massager, PURE WAVE, is now introducing PAW WAVE TM, the only high-performance handheld massager designed exclusively for pets.

The PAW WAVE comes in two different models, the Perk and the BUZZ. The BUZZ retails for $79 and features a vibration motor designed for relaxation as well as smaller, more tender areas. The Perk retails for $99 and is a percussion-based model designed for therapeutic benefits and larger muscle groups. Both are available at https://pawwave.pet .

The desirability of pets has increased markedly in the midst of the current global pandemic and economic downturn. In fact, pet ownership is predicted to increase more than 4% in 2020 to include more than 71 million households1 . Pet owners are increasingly viewing their animals as beloved members of their family and are treating them as such. More than $75 billion will be spent on pets in the United States alone, according to the American Pet Products Association.

Pet massage is just like human massage. It relieves muscle tension, which can help soothe both the body and mind. Designed to mimic human touch, the PAW WAVE is a way to reward and bond with our furry friends while giving them the benefits of massage therapy.

Dogs, cats, horses and other animals can benefit enormously from massage therapy. These benefits can include improved mobility, increased circulation and reduced aches and pains. As with humans, massage also can benefit the mental well-being of animals by reducing stress or anxiety and promoting relaxation.

Massage has played an increasingly important role in the rehabilitation of animals. PAW WAVE was developed to serve as a single, streamlined device for veterinarians and pet owners alike. Early clinical studies by world-renown canine orthopedists Canapp Sports Medicine indicate using the PAW WAVE device after surgery may help improve mobility and comfort. This is an enormous breakthrough in the field of canine rehabilitation and will help further the goal of learning more about how to improve the well-being of pets.

“The PAW WAVE is truly a revolutionary device that allows pet owners to show their love by bringing the amazing benefits of massage directly to their companions. It’s beneficial for canine athletes, pets who have sustained injuries, or animals that simply enjoy a good petting session,” said Dr. Sherman Canapp, DVM, MS, CCRT, DACVS, DACVSMR of Canapp Sports Medicine, LLC. “So many animals can benefit from massage therapy to help them relax or bond with their family. We really believe in the therapeutic properties of the PAW WAVE for all of our companion animals.”

Steve Lee, PAW WAVE Founder and CEO, commented, “We are experts in the percussion massage industry, but we’re also humans who love our animals. We took all of our knowledge and created a tool to help people not only connect with their animals, but alleviate stress, reduce pain and improve health through the power of therapeutic massage.”

About PAW WAVE by Pado

Developed by the creators of PUREWAVE, the world’s most advanced dual-mode massager beloved by physical therapists and chiropractors worldwide, PAW WAVE is the only high-performance handheld massager designed exclusively for pets. Whether you want to bond with your pets, relieve their stress or reduce their pain, PAW WAVE can provide both relief and connection. For more information or to purchase PAW WAVE, visit PAWWAVE.pet .

