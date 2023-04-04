New generative AI technology will revolutionize how recruiters find and engage candidates

SEATTLE, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SeekOut, the leading Talent Intelligence Platform, today announced the availability of SeekOut Assist, a new generative AI technology based on OpenAI’s GPT that will revolutionize how recruiters find and engage candidates. The new capabilities will empower recruiting teams to go from a job description to initial contact with qualified candidates in a matter of moments.

“Our customers are under immense pressure to hire the right candidates quickly,” said Claire Fang, Chief Product Officer at SeekOut. “SeekOut Assist will help recruiters work faster and smarter, with more time to focus on the human side of recruiting.”

The initial launch of SeekOut Assist can find qualified candidates for a role based on a job description and create personalized candidate outreach messages.

Using a Job Description to Create a List of Qualified Candidates

Recruiters spend countless hours searching for candidates that meet the requirements of an open role. SeekOut Assist works with recruiters to surface qualified candidates in minutes instead of hours. A recruiter can simply paste a job description, and SeekOut generates a list of the most qualified candidates for that role.

This simple workflow is powered by AI. SeekOut Assist uses GPT technology to automatically break down a job description into search criteria like job title, required skills, and preferred skills. It then analyzes over 800 million profiles in SeekOut’s talent database to find the best match. The search criteria are transparent, explainable, and can be further fine-tuned by a recruiter. Keeping the human in complete control while leveraging AI to improve the speed and quality of the search drastically.

“SeekOut is definitely on the cutting edge when it comes to leveraging ChatGPT’s API, using it to effectively understand job descriptions and generate helpful recommendations for required and preferred matching criteria, as well as applying the most thoughtful approach to assistive candidate outreach that I’ve seen so far,” said Glen Cathey, Senior Vice President and Consulting Principal of Talent Advisory and Digital Strategy at Randstad. “Importantly, in both cases, users have total control with the ability to edit, configure, and refine criteria to ensure they are getting the results and output they are looking for.”

Generating Personalized Outreach Messages at Scale

Many outreach emails today are ignored by candidates. The best recruiters research the candidate and craft a highly personalized message to increase response rates. SeekOut Assist generates a personalized message to the candidate based on their unique qualifications for the role.

SeekOut Assist analyzes the information in each candidate’s SeekOut profile—including skills and experiences. SeekOut Assist uses both the candidate profile and job description to write a personalized outreach message to the candidate, improving the chances of a response. The interface includes options for the recruiter to customize further and control. Freeing up valuable time for the recruiter to spend building relationships with quality candidates.

Transforming Talent Technology with Generative AI

This new innovation in generative AI has the potential to revolutionize the way that recruiters work.

“Generative AI will be a total game changer in HR,” said industry analyst Josh Bersin, Global Industry Analyst and CEO of The Josh Bersin Company. “SeekOut Assist is a pioneering application of GPT, setting the stage for many more innovations to come.”

“SeekOut Assist is a big step forward in solving real business problems with the power of Generative AI and will make our customers radically more productive and effective,” said Aravind Bala, co-founder and CTO at SeekOut. “We’re excited about the future of AI in the HR technology space and look forward to working with our customers and partners to build new tools that make recruiters’ contributions to their organizations even more strategic.”

SeekOut Assist with candidate search and messaging capabilities is available in early access to select customers and will be generally available later in 2023. Learn more at:

https://www.seekout.com/assist.

About SeekOut

SeekOut’s Talent Intelligence Platform helps thousands of organizations of all sizes and industries hire, grow, and retain great talent. Founded in 2017 by a team of enterprise software veterans, SeekOut is backed by leading investors at Tiger Global Management, Madrona Venture Group, Mayfield, and Founders Circle Capital. SeekOut has two primary product offerings – Recruit, for identifying new talent, and Grow, for maximizing a company’s existing internal talent. Leading companies, including Salesforce, Microsoft, Allstate, and Kaiser Permanente, rely on SeekOut to unify their talent acquisition, talent management, and talent analytics in a single people-first platform. Learn more at www.seekout.com.

