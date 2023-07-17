ELK CITY, Okla., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Brian Blick, a highly skilled Board Certified Anesthesiologist and fellowship trained in interventional pain physician, is pleased to announce the establishment of the prestigious Dr. Brian Blick Grant for Healthcare Students. This scholarship program aims to support and inspire the next generation of healthcare professionals who possess a strong commitment to healthcare and offer innovative solutions to national or global healthcare challenges.

Dr. Brian Blick has dedicated his life to the advancement of healthcare, and he understands the importance of nurturing and encouraging aspiring healthcare leaders. Located in Elk City, Oklahoma, Dr. Blick is the Chief of Anesthesia at Great Plains Regional Medical Center and the founder of Western Oklahoma Pain Specialists. With a passion for healthcare policy and research, Dr. Blick envisions a future where healthcare students become catalysts for positive change in the field.

The Dr. Brian Blick Grant for Healthcare Students will award a generous financial grant of $1,000 to deserving individuals who are currently enrolled in an accredited college or university pursuing a degree in a healthcare field. This grant is also open to high school students preparing to enter university for a healthcare degree.

“We are thrilled to offer this scholarship opportunity to healthcare students who are passionate about making a difference,” says Dr. Brian Blick. “Our aim is to empower these dedicated individuals to pursue their dreams, become leaders in health policy and research, and ultimately contribute to solving healthcare challenges on a national and global scale.”

To be considered for the Dr. Brian Blick Grant for Healthcare Students, applicants must submit an essay of 1000 words or less, answering the thought-provoking question:

“What is a national or global healthcare problem that concerns you, and what innovative solutions do you propose to address it?”

The deadline for applications is October 15, 2023, and the winner will be announced on November 15, 2023. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit the official website at https://drbrianblickgrant.com/ to learn more about the scholarship and access the application form.

In addition to the essay, applicants must include a cover letter containing the following biographical information:

Full name

Phone number

Email address

Name of current high school or college/university and anticipated graduation date

Personal bio highlighting their passion for healthcare

Current GPA

Dr. Brian Blick and his esteemed team will carefully review each submission, seeking inspiring and insightful essays from healthcare students who possess a genuine commitment to making a positive impact in the world. The chosen recipient of the grant will have the opportunity to utilize the funds for tuition, books, or living expenses related to their education.

“Through the Dr. Brian Blick Grant for Healthcare Students, we aim to provide financial support to those who demonstrate exceptional dedication to healthcare and aspire to shape the future of the industry,” says Dr. Blick. “We are excited to witness the innovative solutions proposed by these talented individuals and their potential to address critical healthcare challenges.”

As the world continues to face healthcare complexities, the Dr. Brian Blick Grant for Healthcare Students serves as a beacon of hope, empowering aspiring healthcare professionals to contribute their unique perspectives and ideas. By fostering the development of future leaders, this scholarship program will fuel progress and drive positive change in healthcare, locally and globally.

To apply for the Dr. Brian Blick Grant for Healthcare Students, please submit your essay response as a Word document attachment to apply@drbrianblickgrant.com. For further details and updates, please visit [https://drbrianblickgrant.com/dr-brian-blick-grant/].

About Dr. Brian Blick:

Located in Elk City, Oklahoma, Dr. Brian Blick is a highly skilled Board Certified Anesthesiologist and fellowship trained interventional pain physician. Driven by his passion for healthcare, he obtained a Bachelors of Business Administration degree from the University of Oklahoma in 2004 and a Bachelors of Science in Biology and Chemistry from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2007. After graduating from Ross University School of Medicine in 2013, he completed his residency at the University of Kansas in 2017 and his interventional pain fellowship at Louisiana State University in 2023. Dr. Blick is currently the Chief of Anesthesia at Great Plains Regional Medical Center and the founder of Western Oklahoma Pain Specialists.

CONTACT: Contact Info: Spokesperson: Dr. Brian Blick Organization: Dr. Brian Blick Grant Website: https://drbrianblickgrant.com Email: apply@drbrianblickgrant.com