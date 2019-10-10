Introducing the EyeQue Vision Monitoring Kit: A Complete System to Test Your Vision, Test Your Glasses, and Track Vision Changes

Includes EyeQue VisionCheck to test refractive error, PDCheck to gather pupillary distance and the new Insight Plus, an at-home vision screener with multiple vision tests, a remote control, and other accessories.

The EyeQue Vision Monitoring Kit is now available on Indiegogo starting at $119 – a 40% savings. Test and track your vision and share the kit with everyone you love.

Use the EyeQue Insight (left) to test your visual acuity (aka: ability to see 20/20) to know when it’s time for a new set of glasses. Insight also screens for color perception and contrast sensitivity. Each test takes less than one minute. Use the VisionCheck (right) to measure refractive error – your nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism. Results can be used to order new glasses online at select retailers.

Newark, CALIF, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EyeQue, the leader in award-winning vision wellness devices, has introduced the EyeQue Vision Monitoring Kit: a convenient, low-cost eye wellness system for everyone, including tests for kids and adults. Equipped with the EyeQue VisionCheck®, PDCheck® and the new EyeQue Insight Plus™, the Vision Monitoring Kit empowers anyone, anywhere to take an active role in their vision wellness in between doctor’s visits.

“We’re excited to bring a complete system to people. Our customers have expressed their appreciation for measuring their refractive error with the VisionCheck, then testing the effectiveness of their glasses or contacts with the Insight– and using Insight to instantly keep tabs on the whole family’s vision throughout the year,” said John Serri, PhD., co-founder and president of EyeQue. “The introduction of Insight Plus is the perfect opportunity to bring a full vision monitoring system to people everywhere – combining all of our latest devices and applications into one carrying case, at one low price.”

The EyeQue Vision Monitoring Kit includes:

Insight Plus : measures visual acuity (the ability to see 20/20 to 20/400), providing exact measures of single and dual eye performance. The visual acuity test can also be taken while wearing corrective glasses or contacts to know immediately if an updated prescription may be required. Additional onboard tests include contrast sensitivity and color blindness. Designed for ages six and up, each test takes about a minute to complete. Compared to the previous version, the Insight Plus boasts a new iOS/Android app with improved user interface, training sessions, and a tutorial to guide users. It also features family accounts, allowing the management of multiple users from a single account and easy profile switching between tests and test takers.

: measures visual acuity (the ability to see 20/20 to 20/400), providing exact measures of single and dual eye performance. The visual acuity test can also be taken while wearing corrective glasses or contacts to know immediately if an updated prescription may be required. Additional onboard tests include contrast sensitivity and color blindness. Designed for ages six and up, each test takes about a minute to complete. Compared to the previous version, the Insight Plus boasts a new iOS/Android app with improved user interface, training sessions, and a tutorial to guide users. It also features family accounts, allowing the management of multiple users from a single account and easy profile switching between tests and test takers. Insight Plus accessory pack : includes adjustable mount to secure the Insight Plus goggles to the tester’s head, and a Bluetooth-enabled handheld remote control for an intuitive test taking experience, designed for children’s small hands or those with low dexterity.

: includes adjustable mount to secure the Insight Plus goggles to the tester’s head, and a Bluetooth-enabled handheld remote control for an intuitive test taking experience, designed for children’s small hands or those with low dexterity. VisionCheck : an at-home vision test that offers a convenient, accurate and affordable way to order corrective eyeglasses without leaving home. Ideal for adults, it measures the refractive error of each eye and delivers the results in the form of EyeGlass Numbers, the lens power needed to correct nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism.

: an at-home vision test that offers a convenient, accurate and affordable way to order corrective eyeglasses without leaving home. Ideal for adults, it measures the refractive error of each eye and delivers the results in the form of EyeGlass Numbers, the lens power needed to correct nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism. PDCheck : accurately measures your pupillary distance, the distance between the centers of the pupils of your eyes, with a selfie. PD is a critical number needed to order good fitting glasses.

: accurately measures your pupillary distance, the distance between the centers of the pupils of your eyes, with a selfie. PD is a critical number needed to order good fitting glasses. Carrying case: a soft-shelled attaché offering a convenient way to protect, store, and travel with your EyeQue products.

The EyeQue Vision Monitoring Kit is available now on Indiegogo, with pledge levels starting at $119 (retail value: $205). The product is slated to ship to backers by the end of November 2019, in time for the holidays (limited quantities). Learn more about EyeQue at eyeque.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube for more updates.

About EyeQue

EyeQue is the leader of at-home vision testing, bringing affordable eye care to everyone. The Company is dedicated to putting accurate vision tests directly into the hands of people around the world. Based on MIT and EyeQue patented technologies, EyeQue’s intelligent vision solutions allow people anywhere to self-administer an expanding portfolio of vision tests using an optical smartphone attachment, mobile application, and a secure cloud-based processing and service center. The Company innovates from its Silicon Valley headquarters.

EyeQue does not provide optometry services, nor does it issue prescriptions or represent itself as a licensed optometrist. The EyeQue VisionCheck and EyeQue Personal Vision Tracker® accurately measure for refractive error and detect changes between regular eye exams when properly used. These tests do not replace a comprehensive eye exam that evaluates ocular health and binocularity. EyeQue strongly recommends people visit an eye care professional annually to receive a complete eye health exam.

