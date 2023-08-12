CINCINNATI, Aug. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service, a prestigious opportunity for current undergraduate and graduate students in the United States who are committed to public service and aspire to create a lasting positive impact in their communities. The scholarship is founded by Jared Kamrass, Principal of Technicolor Political, a leading full-service messaging and ad making firm focused on advising Democratic candidates, committees, and progressive causes across the country.

Inspired by his passion for politics, Jared Kamrass has dedicated his career to making a difference and advocating for healthcare reform and social justice. His journey from being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma to his active involvement in electing policymakers who strive to address inequities has shaped the vision behind the Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service.

At its core, the scholarship aims to empower and support the next generation of leaders in public service who possess the drive and determination to bring about positive change in society. To be considered for this prestigious scholarship, eligible students are invited to submit a creative essay of under 1000 words, answering the thought-provoking question:

“What inspired you to pursue a career in public service, and how do you plan to use your education and skills to make a positive impact in your community and society at large?”

The Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service offers a unique opportunity for students to share their aspirations and showcase their dedication to public service. The application process is now open, and interested candidates are encouraged to visit the official scholarship website at https://jaredkamrassscholarship.com/jared-kamrass-scholarship/ to learn more about the eligibility criteria and submission guidelines.

Jared Kamrass, the driving force behind this scholarship, has an impressive background in political advocacy and campaign management. After graduating from Ohio State University, he managed local campaigns in Cincinnati before founding Rivertown Strategies, a prominent full-service Democratic consulting firm. Throughout his career, Jared has been dedicated to working with candidates and committees across various states, playing pivotal roles in crucial election cycles and helping preserve a Democratic majority.

Following the 2020 cycle, Jared Kamrass joined Technicolor Political as a Principal, contributing his expertise as an ad maker and media consultant for numerous national committees and candidates for Governor, Congress, and other statewide and local offices. Technicolor Political stands as the largest majority Black-owned firm in the Democratic party, consistently breaking the mold of traditional political advertising to connect with voters in innovative ways.

As the recipient of the Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service, students will not only receive financial assistance to support their educational journey but also gain invaluable recognition and mentorship from a leading figure in political consulting. This scholarship seeks to foster a community of dedicated individuals determined to effect meaningful change and address the pressing challenges of our time.

The application period for the Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service is now open, and we eagerly anticipate receiving compelling essays from aspiring leaders across the nation. Students who meet the eligibility criteria are encouraged to seize this opportunity to embark on a path of public service and impact their communities positively.

For more information about the Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service and the application process, please visit the official website at https://jaredkamrassscholarship.com/. We wish all applicants the best of luck in their academic and public service endeavors.

CONTACT: Contact Info: Spokesperson: Jared Kamrass Organization: Jared Kamrass Scholarship Website: https://jaredkamrassscholarship.com Email: apply@jaredkamrassscholarship.com