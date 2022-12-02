NETA’s unique contract incentives financial backers to buy and hold their tokens bought.

New York, NY, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NETA emerges as the first leading negative token on the Binance Smart Chain. In the revolutionary journey of new smart chain contracts, NETA incentives financial backers to buy and hold their bought tokens. Its unique contract works through a 1% tax on each purchase which gets converted into BUSD rewards for holders. So, as the same transaction, financial backers will get an extra 1.5% additional tokens. The financial backers not only get a profit of 0.5% additional tokens on their purchase but also receive 1% in rewards of BUSD. NETA’s ecosystem includes a unique staking pool, swap, and blockchain.

Negative Tax (NETA) enables the $NETA holders to stake their tokens for variable APY with the local token as a reward. NETA offers a unique staking proposal that contrasts with other projects. The staking ecosystem contains:

2% deposit fee, which is consumed

15% early withdrawal fee. 5% consumed, 5% redistributed to the holders, and 55 back to the staking pool.

These reflections are distributed to the holders once a day.

The staking protocol principle ensures the financial backers who keep their tokens staked will earn additional tokens from the early withdrawal. NETA also implemented a burning feature to ensure that the entire supply is going down and so that it counters token inflation.

Along with staking pools, NETA offers a unique swap for the financial backers to utilize. It allows the users to manually set gas at their ideal desire and swap to get their position in any crypto coin quickly. NETA swap includes charting, limit order, stop losses, and more.

One of the exclusive functions of swap is a 0.2% swap fee. The whole swap fee will auto buyback and consume $NETA tokens. Overall the swap provides a high benefit to the projects and ensures it acquires volume and decreases the total supply over time. The auto buyback occurs after a specific amount of BNB has been accumulated. Moreover, NETA swap performs exchanges in a decentralized and autonomous manner.

NETAswap via smart contracts and executes exchanges at high speed according to the user’s requirement.

NETAchain creates technology that reduces the gaps between traditional and decentralized finance. It also developed a blockchain framework that offers interoperability and the ability to deal with the volume of exchanges acquired for decentralized finance (DeFi), monetary institutions, and governments to change into the future. NETAchain also created a pure proof of stake foundational blockchain.

Additionally, NETA will be the next generation of financial products, protocols, and value exchange.

Further details about the project can be found on the official website, or interested investors can read the official whitepaper to know more about the project.

