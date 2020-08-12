Breaking News
Introducing Vital Farms Egg Bites: A New Way to Breakfast

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

The latest ready-to-eat product from Vital Farms, Egg Bites are a convenient and high protein breakfast made with ethically sourced ingredients

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Craving a delicious, high-protein breakfast but don’t have time to cook? Today Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, is introducing Egg Bites, a new line of single-serve, refrigerated bites made with high-quality ingredients including Vital Farms pasture-raised liquid whole eggs, pasture-raised cheese, humanely raised meats, and vegetables. From pasture to plate in just 45 seconds, Egg Bites are the newest ready-to-eat innovation from Vital Farms.

“People are staying at home more than usual right now and, for many, their days are busier than ever. We know a growing number of consumers crave a protein-packed breakfast made with fresh ingredients, but don’t always have the time,” said Meghan Shookman, Director of Innovation at Vital Farms. “Egg Bites are made with the ethically sourced ingredients that we believe consumers love and expect from Vital Farms. They were created with an emphasis on convenience for mornings when there isn’t time to cook breakfast from scratch. They are the ‘I don’t have time to make eggs, eggs!’”

Egg Bites are gluten-free and available in four flavor combinations. Each pack comes with two 2.3 oz egg bites. With 16-18 grams of protein per pack, Egg Bites are a great food to start your day or fuel your afternoon with a midday snack. Ready in just 45 seconds, Egg Bites can be heated directly in the microwave in their recyclable and BPA-free tray.

Varieties include:

  • Uncured Bacon & Cheddar Cheese: A breakfast classic made with humanely raised uncured bacon and pasture-raised cheddar cheese. This combo is elevated from basic to eggs-eptional.
     
  • Roasted Red Pepper & Mozzarella Cheese: Savory, sweet roasted red peppers and creamy pasture-raised mozzarella create this vegetarian-friendly bite.
     
  • Uncured Ham, Bell Peppers, Onions & Cheddar Cheese: Humanely raised uncured ham, pasture-raised cheddar, onion and green bell pepper come together for this Denver Omelet inspired bite.
     
  • Sun-Dried Tomato, Basil & Mozzarella Cheese: Sun-dried tomato, basil and creamy pasture-raised mozzarella create a traditional Italian flavor profile in this vegetarian bite.

Egg Bites will be available in retail stores nationwide including Whole Foods Market and select Target locations beginning in August. For more information on Egg Bites, visit: vitalfarms.com/eggbites.

About Vital Farms:
Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms’ ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. Vital Farms also prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms’ pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 13,000 stores nationwide.

CONTACT:

Media:

Nisha Devarajan
[email protected]

Investors:

Ashley DeSimone
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53103801-0f9a-4489-97b0-f2b8216ab2a1.

