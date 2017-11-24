Introduction of Market Model for Fixed Income Derivatives

The Genium INET Market Model for fixed income derivatives version 1.0 includes information related to any fixed income derivatives that are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange. It should be noted that the Market Model does not cover OTC trading other than in Appendix D where a summary of all trade types can be found.
Key information reflects:
- The Market Structure
- Trading Hours and Schedules
- Off-Book Trading
- Market Transparency and Trade Statistics
An updated version 2.0 of the document will be published during 2018 and will include updates to the deferral periods that are pending regulatory approval.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact the Fixed Income team at [email protected]
The latest version of the Market Model for Fixed Income Derivatives can always be found on the Derivatives Rules and Regulations webpage: http://business.nasdaq.com/list/Rules-and-Regulations/European-rules/common/derivatives-rules
