Intrommune Therapeutics Appoints Sergi Trilla, MD, MBA to its Scientific and Business Advisory Boards

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intrommune Therapeutics, a New York-based, clinical stage biotechnology company developing a patient-friendly treatment platform for peanut and other food allergies, announced the appointment of Sergi Trilla, MD to its scientific and business advisory boards.

“We are very excited to have Dr. Trilla serve on these vital advisory boards,” said Michael Nelson, CEO, Intrommune Therapeutics. “Dr. Trilla’s extensive experience as a global life science business development expert, in addition to his status as a physician, provides our advisory boards with an extremely potent combination of skills and expertise.”

Intrommune’s oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) platform is based on the well-accepted principles of allergy immunotherapy. The company’s initial product, INT301, is an immunotherapy treatment for peanut allergy delivered via a specially-formulated toothpaste designed to optimize exposure of allergenic proteins to a patient’s immune system while also cleaning their teeth. Intrommune is currently enrolling patients into its INT301 Phase 1 clinical trial.

“As a physician, I am very excited to help advance any treatment that may bring relief to patients and caregivers battling food allergies, where we have not had any significant advances in many years,” said Sergi Trilla, MD, MBA, President & CEO, trifermed, Adjunct Professor, The Forsyth Institute. “I’m confident that that my decades of life science business experience will help advance Intrommune and its OMIT food allergy technology platform.”

Dr. Trilla brings nearly thirty years of experience in healthcare business, including 22 years in international and business development. As a qualified MD, Dr. Trilla connects two vastly disparate fields of health and business. After a career that included service inside various pharmaceutical companies, Dr. Trilla founded trifermed in 2002, a business service provider specializing in orchestrating worldwide partnerships for health solutions (including corporate strategy, business development, fundraising, among others). Trifermed has developed a unique value proposition including strategic analysis and planning based on business models, strategic real-time validation and partnership orchestration, and has applied its services in more than 150 collaborative partnerships in the human and animal health sector.

In addition to his leadership of trifermed, Dr. Trilla also serves as adjunct professor at the Forsyth Institute in Cambridge, MA, and as a visiting professor on innovation, entrepreneurship and digital business development in healthcare at UAB, UIC, ESADE, IESE, Weill Cornell Medicine Qatar, and d·Health Barcelona, among others. He is also a frequent speaker at international congresses and mentors different programs in public and private business and science universities.

“My expertise in international healthcare business also provides a perspective to help Intrommune in its global product and corporate development,” added Trilla.

More than 220 million people globally suffer from food allergies. If approved, INT301 has the potential to be the first oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT™) allergy treatment that easily integrates into a person’s daily routine as both first-line and long-term maintenance therapy for peanut allergy.

The OMIT platform is expected to improve allergy immunotherapy by increasing the precision of treatment delivery and promoting treatment adherence. OMIT delivers immunotherapy to the oral mucosa, which has the highest likelihood of initiating allergy desensitization. Targeted delivery of medication is expected to decrease the rate of side effects linked to swallowing food allergy proteins, including eosinophilic esophagitis, gastrointestinal discomfort and potentially life-threatening anaphylaxis that requires the use of emergency epinephrine.

About Peanut and Other Food Allergies

Food allergies affect more than 220 million people, including approximately 32 million people in the U.S. Management of food allergies currently focuses on avoidance of exposure to triggering foods, though often such foods, including peanuts, are common ingredients in food products and therefore difficult to avoid. Many people with peanut allergy are accidentally exposed and experience potentially life-threatening reactions, including anaphylaxis, each year. Unfortunately, food allergy remains an area of tremendous unmet medical need.

About Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy™

Oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) uses a specially formulated toothpaste to stabilize and deliver allergenic proteins to immunologically active areas of the oral cavity with the greatest potential for allergy desensitization. Success with allergy immunotherapy hinges on consistent exposure of a patient’s immune system to gradually “desensitize” the patient to the specific allergy trigger over time. OMIT promises advantages over other approaches to allergy immunotherapy due to its targeted delivery, simplified administration, and support of reliable, long-term adherence.

About Intrommune Therapeutics

Intrommune , dedicated to improving and protecting the lives of people with food allergy, is developing the revolutionary oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) treatment platform for food allergies. OMIT is a long-term, patient-friendly, disease-modifying solution for the greater than 220 million people, including 32 million people in the U.S., who suffer from life-altering food allergies. Intrommune’s lead product, INT301, has entered phase 1 clinical trials and is expected to be a safe, effective and convenient therapy for patients who suffer from peanut allergy.

For more information on Intrommune Therapeutics, please visit http://www.intrommune.com

