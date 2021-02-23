Intrommune Therapeutics Publishes Peanut Allergy and Immunotherapy Report

Intrommune and The Solution Lab Produce Comprehensive Overview of the Peanut Allergy Landscape

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intrommune Therapeutics, a New York-based clinical stage biotechnology company developing a patient-friendly immunotherapy platform for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies, partnered with The Solution Lab (“TSL”) to publish the “Peanut Allergy and Immunotherapy – Treatment Landscape & Future Outlook” white paper.

“We are committed to improving the lives of patients suffering from peanut allergies,” said Michael Nelson, CEO, Intrommune Therapeutics. “We are excited to publish this white paper and hope it contributes to greater understanding of peanut allergy and the emerging role of immunotherapy for peanut allergy sufferers.”

Peanut allergy is an ever-increasing social, clinical, and financial burden for society in developed countries. Due to the lack of treatments, avoidance continues to be the standard of care, resulting in economic and emotional burden for patients and caregivers. Peanut allergy concerns have been compounded in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Allergic reactions to food impact over 30 million people annually in the US.1 With approximately 5.4 million adults and 1.6 million children in the United States suffering from peanut allergy, a type of food allergy,1 the incidence continues to increase rapidly. Traditionally children are taught to avoid the specific food(s) that trigger allergic reactions. Unfortunately, despite avoidance steps, children suffer from frequent allergic reactions and anaphylaxis from food allergies accounts for nearly $760 million in annual direct medical costs in the US.2

“In recent years, immunotherapy has been the focus of peanut allergy treatment research. This therapy reduces the responsiveness of the immune system to specific allergy-triggering foods, thereby decreasing the severity and incidence of allergic reactions,” said Stefanie Mazlish, TSL CEO. “The main modality currently available is oral immunotherapy (OIT), where small, controlled doses of allergy-triggering foods are ingested. Although OIT can be an effective treatment, the ingestion of allergens is linked to a higher risk of adverse events, more severe side effects, and limitations on the patient’s lifestyle, especially for children and their parents.”

Researchers are now exploring the utility of oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT). An OMIT modality that delivers allergens to a wider area of the oral cavity than other immunotherapies could dramatically increase efficacy. According to this white paper, Intrommune’s OMIT product, INT301, is a toothpaste formulated with peanut allergens, thus emerging as a strong contender to OIT.

“A toothpaste-based modality delivers allergens to the majority of the oral cavity surface area without the risk of significant ingestion of peanut protein,” said William Reisacher, MD, Senior Scientific Advisor, Intrommune Therapeutics. “This optimizes both safety and efficacy, expanding on the successful peanut desensitization proven to occur when liquid peanut protein is repeatedly placed under the tongue, and provides more options for younger children.”

About Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy

Oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) using a specially formulated toothpaste stabilizes and delivers allergenic proteins to immunologically active areas of the oral cavity with the greatest potential for allergy desensitization. Success with allergy immunotherapy hinges on consistent exposure of a patient’s immune system to gradually “desensitize” the patient to the specific allergy trigger over time. OMIT delivered while a person brushes their teeth promises advantages over other approaches to allergy immunotherapy due to its targeted delivery, simplified administration, and support of reliable, long-term adherence.

About Intrommune Therapeutics

Intrommune, dedicated to improving and protecting the lives of people with food allergy, is developing the revolutionary oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) treatment platform for food allergies. OMIT is a long-term, patient-friendly, disease-modifying solution for the 220 million people, including approximately 32 million in the U.S., who suffer from life-altering food allergies. Intrommune’s lead product, INT301, is expected to be a safe, effective and convenient therapy for patients who suffer from peanut allergy.

For more information on Intrommune Therapeutics, please visit http://www.intrommune.com

About The Solution Lab

The Solution Lab is a registered non-profit organization whose mission is to educate graduate level students and recent graduates through practical experience, seminars, workshops, and networking events, thereby developing the life sciences and healthcare ecosystem of New York City.

For more information on TSL: The Solution Lab, please visit http://www.thesolutionlab.org

