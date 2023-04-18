Advancements in Anesthesia Techniques and Procedures Fuel Intubation Market

New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Intubation Market generated around US$ 1.25 billion in revenue in 2022, and it is anticipated that this market will increase at a CAGR of 6.7% to reach an estimated value of US$ 2.55 billion by the end of 2033.

Intubation is a medical procedure that involves the insertion of a tube into a patient’s airway to establish or maintain an open airway and facilitate mechanical ventilation. It is commonly used in various clinical settings, such as in surgery, intensive care units (ICUs), emergency departments, and ambulances. Intubation is critical in managing patients with respiratory distress, respiratory failure, or those undergoing general anesthesia during surgery. The global intubation market is driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, the growing demand for surgical procedures, and advancements in intubation techniques and devices.

The intubation market is a critical segment of the healthcare industry that involves the use of medical devices and techniques to establish and maintain an open airway in patients who are unable to breathe on their own or require mechanical ventilation. Intubation is commonly performed in various medical settings, including hospitals, emergency departments, intensive care units (ICUs), and operating rooms, to manage patients with respiratory distress, surgery, or other medical conditions.

Market Dynamics

The global intubation market is experiencing significant growth due to several factors. First, the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and pneumonia, is driving the demand for intubation procedures. These conditions often require mechanical ventilation to support the patient’s breathing and provide oxygenation, which necessitates intubation. Additionally, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has further increased the demand for intubation procedures, as severe cases of COVID-19 often require respiratory support through intubation and mechanical ventilation.

Second, the growing demand for surgical procedures is driving the need for intubation in the perioperative setting. Intubation is a critical step in general anesthesia, allowing for controlled ventilation during surgery. As surgical procedures become more complex and advanced, the demand for intubation procedures is expected to increase.

Third, advancements in intubation techniques and devices are contributing to the growth of the global intubation market. The development of video laryngoscopes, fiber-optic bronchoscopes, and other advanced intubation tools has improved the success rate and safety of intubation procedures. These technologies enable better visualization of the airway anatomy, reduce the risk of complications, and enhance the overall success of intubation procedures.

Market Segmentation

Product Type:

Endotracheal Tubes: Endotracheal tubes are the most common type of intubation devices, used to establish and maintain an open airway by inserting a tube through the mouth or nose into the trachea. They are available in various sizes and materials, including PVC, silicone, and others, and are used in a wide range of clinical settings, including hospitals, ICUs, and emergency departments.

Laryngoscopes: Laryngoscopes are instruments used to visualize the vocal cords and facilitate the insertion of an endotracheal tube during intubation. They can be classified into conventional laryngoscopes and video laryngoscopes. Conventional laryngoscopes use a direct line of sight, while video laryngoscopes provide real-time video images of the airway for improved visualization.

Supraglottic Airway Devices: Supraglottic airway devices, such as laryngeal masks and laryngeal tubes, are alternative intubation devices that are inserted into the oropharynx and seal around the laryngeal inlet, providing a conduit for ventilation without passing through the vocal cords. They are commonly used in situations where endotracheal intubation may not be feasible or appropriate, such as in certain emergency situations or during surgery.

End-User:

Hospitals: Hospitals are the largest end-users of intubation products, including both acute care hospitals and specialty hospitals. Intubation is commonly performed in various hospital settings, including emergency departments, ICUs, operating rooms, and other critical care units.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs): ASCs are outpatient facilities that perform surgical procedures and may also require intubation equipment for airway management during surgeries. The increasing trend towards minimally invasive surgeries and the growing popularity of ASCs as cost-effective alternatives to hospitals may drive the demand for intubation products in these settings.

Reginal Analysis

Geographically, the intubation market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, due to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing adoption of advanced medical technologies. However, emerging markets in Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific are expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the coming years due to rising healthcare investments, expanding patient population, and increasing awareness about critical care services.

Competitive Landscape

In the very competitive global intubation business, several significant manufacturers are striving for market domination. Several of the top companies in the industry include Medtronic, Teleflex Corporation, Medtronic, Medline Industries, Venner Medical, Sonoma Pharmaceutical, Hospiteknik Healthcare, Armstrong Medical, Airway Innovations, Smith’s Group, ConvaTec, Inc., DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Smith Nephew, Orthofix, Hydrome, VBM Medizintechnik GmbH

Recent Developments

In April 2020, Hydromer partnered up with N8 Manufacturing to treat COVID-19 patients in Canada who were utilising mechanical ventilators and intensive care facilities.

