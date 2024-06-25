HOUSTON, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intuitive Machines, Inc. (“Intuitive Machines” or the “Company”), a leading space exploration, infrastructure, and services company, announced today that the City of Houston will proclaim July 20, 2024, as ‘Intuitive Machines Day’ in recognition of the successful IM-1 lunar landing on February 22, 2024. This historic achievement marked the first U.S. lunar landing since 1972, aligning symbolically with the anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing on July 20, 1969.

Additionally, Jack Fischer, Vice President of Production, Operations, and Infrastructure at Intuitive Machines, has been appointed to the Texas Aerospace Research and Space Economy Consortium (TARSEC) executive committee. In this role, he will support the Texas Space Commission in promoting commercial space activities and economic development within the state. The TARSEC executive committee is tasked with identifying research opportunities and making recommendations on the allocation of space-related funds and research initiatives.

The Texas legislature has allocated $350 million to the Texas Space Commission, with a significant portion dedicated to the Space Exploration and Aeronautics Research Fund. This fund will leverage its resources in partnership with other governmental agencies and programs to increase the supply of capital to support the growth of the state’s space/aerospace industry.

Intuitive Machines is honored to represent the city of Houston, the state of Texas, and the United States as it continues to push the boundaries of space exploration and pioneer the evolving cislunar economy.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a diversified space exploration, infrastructure, and services company focused on fundamentally disrupting lunar access economics. In 2024, Intuitive Machines successfully soft-landed the Company’s Nova-C class lunar lander, Odysseus, on the Moon, returning the United States to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972. The Company’s products and services are offered through its four in-space business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure. For more information, please visit intuitivemachines.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:

[email protected]

For media inquiries:

[email protected]