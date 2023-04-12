63% Quarter-Over-Quarter Increase in CTV Client Growth

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) marketing technology serving brands and agencies, today announced a 63% increase in quarter-over-quarter client growth for Connected TV (CTV) powered by its IntentKey® AI technology from Q1 2022 to Q1 2023. This continues the strong year-over-year trend coming off a 104% increase from ’21-’22. CTV, the delivery of video content through devices such as smart TVs, gaming consoles, and streaming devices, has revolutionized the way viewers watch television.

The IntentKey deduces just-in-time reasons why CTV viewers are engaging with content. These reasons become actionable household-level insights produced exclusively by Inuvo. This technology is designed to interact with the unknown individual in front of the screen through advertising the AI decides to show. The quarter-over-quarter growth is a strong indication of the value Inuvo delivers to its advertiser clients – higher conversion rates, lower wasted impressions, and ultimately a better return on investment.

Richard Howe, CEO of Inuvo, commented, “Our AI technology has determined that a vast majority of CTV conversions occur within the first 24 hours of expressed intent. Using this advanced AI, we can now effectively understand the needs, emotions, and intent of CTV audiences in real-time at the household level. For advertisers, this means their ads can be displayed to CTV audiences who have the highest level of intent as soon as it is expressed.”

According to eMarketer, CTV has become an essential medium within the overall mix of channels expecting the overall market size to double over the next five years calling it the “fastest growing format” in their ad spending forecast. However, up to this point, many advertisers have struggled to take full advantage of this growth due to a lack of intelligence associated with audience discovery. Consequently, consumers often see repetitive commercials or ones that are ill-aligned with their interests.

CTV was Inuvo’s fastest growing channel this past year and its surge has provided the company with even better access to premium inventory. “With our technology and audience discovery advantage, we aim to significantly outpace the already-rapid growth of the CTV sector overall,” concluded Mr. Howe.

For more information on Inuvo’s CTV offerings, please visit www.inuvo.com/ctv.

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 as filed on March 10, 2023 and our other filings with the SEC. Additionally, forward looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends, and uncertainties. Inuvo cannot provide assurances that the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based will prove to have been correct. Should one of these risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of this date. Inuvo does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Inuvo further expressly disclaims any written or oral statements made by a fourth party regarding the subject matter of this press release. The information, which appears on our websites and our social media platforms is not part of this press release.

Inuvo Company Contact:

Wally Ruiz

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (501) 205-8397

wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com

Investor Relations:

David Waldman / Natalya Rudman

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020

inuv@crescendo-ir.com