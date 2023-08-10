Management to host conference call at 4:15 PM ET today, Thursday, August 10, 2023

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, today provided a business update, and announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Recent Highlights:

Signed up 10 new clients and had 2 returning clients

Launched a new product with a large indirect client that is scaling

Added the former CEO of MediaKitchen to the Executive team as President

Enhanced the IntentKey’s suite of AI solutions by adding predictive Media Mix Modeling

Launched the Audience Discovery Portal at inuvo.com/portal

Enhanced the Company’s AI generated audience personas using the ChatGPT API integration

Interviewed in notable publications, including national exposure on Yahoo Finance

Richard Howe, CEO of Inuvo, stated, “I am pleased to report that our revenue increased sequentially by 40% from the first quarter of 2023 with June up roughly 16% year-over-year providing confidence that we could be back to quarterly year-over-year growth in the second half of the year. We made a significant hire, adding a President to the executive team, we strengthen our balance sheet with a $4 million capital raise and launched several transformative AI technologies within the quarter. Our goal remains to be at the forefront of artificial intelligence for advertising.”

Mr. Howe added, “We strongly believe that the industry we serve is on the verge of a material change. We see increasing pressure legislatively and technologically with respect to using consumer identity and data. There are now 11 states with privacy laws and 5 states with active privacy bills. Apple continues to implement browser features that thwart or limit conventional AdTech from using 3rd and 1st party cookies, IP addresses, email addresses and in their most recent IOS release, URL tracking. The writing is on the wall.”

Financial Results for the Three and Six Month Ended June 30, 2023

Net revenue for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $16.7 million, compared to $22.7 million for the same period last year. Net revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2023, totaled $28.5 million compared to $41.3 million for the same period last year. The lower revenue this year compared to last year was attributable to the loss of a Direct Customer in the fourth quarter of last year.

Cost of revenue for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $2.4 million, compared to $9.3 million for the same period last year. Cost of revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2023, totaled $5.6 million as compared to $17.9 million for the same period last year. The decrease in the cost of revenue for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to the same periods last year, was related to the decline in Direct Customers.

Gross profit for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, totaled $14.3 million and $22.9 million, respectively, as compared to $13.4 million and $23.3 million, respectively, for the same periods last year. Gross profit margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, was 85.8% and 80.5%, respectively, as compared to 59.1% and 56.5%, respectively, for the same periods last year. The higher gross margin was due to changes in revenue mix, where a greater percentage of the revenue this year was from Indirect Customers, which typically have higher gross margins.

Operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2023, totaled $17.6 million compared to $16.2 million for the same period last year. Operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2023, totaled $29.7 million compared to $28.3 million for the same period last year. We had $1.6M and $2.7M of non cash-based expenses for the three and six month periods respectively.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $3.4 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, as compared to net loss of $3.2 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year. Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2023, totaled $6.8 million, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, as compared to net loss of $5.3 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA [see reconciliation table below] was a loss of approximately $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a loss of approximately $142 thousand for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of approximately $4.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to a loss of approximately $863 thousand for the same period last year.



Liquidity and Capital Resources:

As of June 30, 2023, Inuvo had $5.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, approximately $2.0 million of working capital, and a working capital facility of $5.0 million with no outstanding balance.

As of June 30, 2023, Inuvo had 137,817,253 common shares issued and outstanding.

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Inuvo’s quarter-end financial close process and preparation of financial statements for the quarter that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Inuvo, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 as filed on March 10, 2023, and our other filings with the SEC. Additionally, forward looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends, and uncertainties including the continued impact of Covid-19 on Inuvo’s business and operations. Inuvo cannot provide assurances that the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based will prove to have been correct. Should one of these risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of this date. Inuvo does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Inuvo further expressly disclaims any written or oral statements made by a third party regarding the subject matter of this press release. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms is not part of this press release.

INUVO, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenue $16,651,405 $22,651,305 $28,498,845 $41,260,672 Cost of revenue 2,368,540 9,273,589 5,559,103 17,935,095 Gross profit 14,282,865 13,377,716 22,939,742 23,325,577 Operating expenses 85.8% 59.1% 80.5% 56.5% Marketing costs 12,056,616 10,988,409 19,144,166 18,157,858 Compensation 3,253,416 3,215,890 6,676,257 6,373,596 Selling, general and administrative 2,311,885 2,011,237 3,893,774 3,737,909 Total operating expenses 17,621,917 16,215,536 29,714,197 28,269,363 Operating loss (3,339,052) (2,837,820) (6,774,455) (4,943,786) Interest (expense) income, net (38,186) 3,070 (57,306) 2,071 Other income (loss) , net – (395,177) 14,418 (377,475) Net loss (3,377,238) (3,229,927) (6,817,343) (5,319,190) Other comprehensive income Unrealized loss on marketable securities – (124,253) 84,868 (222,409) Comprehensive loss (3,377,238) (3,354,180) (6,732,475) (5,541,599) Earnings per share, basic and diluted Net loss income ($0.03) ($0.03) ($0.05) ($0.04) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 127,249,916 119,827,944 124,115,098 118,788,819 Diluted 127,249,916 119,827,944 124,115,098 118,788,819

INUVO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30

December 31

2023 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalent $5,045,112 $2,931,415 Marketable securities-short term – 1,529,464 Accounts receivable, net 10,795,658 11,119,892 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 828,601 798,977 Total current assets 16,669,371 16,379,748 Property and equipment, net 1,680,448 1,668,972 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 9,853,342 9,853,342 Goodwill 5,157,041 5,649,291 Other assets 924,597 2,005,957 Total assets $34,284,799 $35,557,310 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $6,192,824 $8,044,802 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,435,093 5,550,984 Total current liabilities 14,627,917 13,595,786 Long-term liabilities 154,230 212,208 Total stockholders’ equity 19,502,652 21,749,316 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $34,284,799 $35,557,310

RECONCILIATION OF LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss (3,377,238 ) $ (3,229,927 ) $ (6,817,343 ) $ (5,319,190 ) Interest (Income) Expense 38,186 (3,070 ) 57,306 (2,071 ) Depreciation 432,053 372,939 824,954 729,732 Amortization 273,495 270,563 550,263 627,741 EBITDA (2,633,504 ) (2,589,495 ) (5,384,820 ) (3,963,788 ) Stock-based compensation 503,061 684,376 935,145 1,355,534 Non recurring items: Expense of fraudulent media 1,367,800 1,367,800 Unrealized loss on marketable securities 395,177 377,475 Doubtful account reserve 378,928 361,097 Adjusted EBITDA (1,751,515 ) (142,142 ) (4,088,578 ) (862,979 )

Reconciliation of Operating Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

We present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our performance. We defined EBITDA as Net loss plus (i) interest expense, (ii) depreciation, and (iii) amortization. We further define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus (iv) stock-based compensation and (v) certain identified expenses that are not expected to recur or be representative of future ongoing operation of the business. These adjustments are itemized above. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same or similar to some of the adjustments in the presentation. Our presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.