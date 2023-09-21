LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, today announced that it has been invited to present at the Virtual Tech Conference Series: Emerging Growth in A.I., presented by Maxim Group LLC, on Tuesday, September 26th & Wednesday, September 27th, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Rich Howe, CEO of Inuvo will be presenting at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 27th.

To watch the presentation, please register here.

The continuous evolution of A.I. is paving the way for groundbreaking applications in the technology sector. Participants will dive deep into how companies are leveraging A.I. and computer vision to unlock new opportunities, spanning from semiconductor innovations to fintech breakthroughs. Maxim Senior Analysts will facilitate engaging dialogues with CEOs and key management of emerging growth companies with a strong focus on A.I.

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com .

Inuvo Company Contact:

Wally Ruiz

Chief Financial Officer

Tel (501) 205-8397

wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com

Investor Relations :

David Waldman / Natalya Rudman

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020

inuv@crescendo-ir.com